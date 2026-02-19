https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/trump-slams-uk-over-diego-garcia-lease-deal-says-base-needed-in-event-of-iran-attack-1123655456.html

Trump Slams UK Over Diego Garcia Lease Deal, Says Base Needed in Event of Iran Attack

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday sharply criticized the UK over a lease deal concerning Diego Garcia island, the site of a major US military base, saying it may be needed to counter a "potential attack" by Iran if nuclear talks collapse.

2026-02-19T03:16+0000

"I have been telling Prime Minister Keir Starmer, of the United Kingdom, that Leases are no good when it comes to Countries, and that he is making a big mistake by entering a 100 Year Lease with whoever it is that is 'claiming' Right, Title, and Interest to Diego Garcia, strategically located in the Indian Ocean," Trump wrote on Truth Social. He argued that the United States may need to use Diego Garcia if a deal with Tehran fails. Trump also described the lease as "tenuous" and "a blight" on a US ally, saying he had never previously heard of the "fictitious" entities claiming rights to the island. "DO NOT GIVE AWAY DIEGO GARCIA!" Trump warned. On Tuesday, the US Department of State announced that the United States would conduct negotiations with Mauritius from February 23–25 to underscore the importance of the Diego Garcia military base to US national security. On October 3, 2024, the UK agreed to hand sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, including the island of Diego Garcia, to Mauritius. The agreement stipulates that the UK will provide financial support and infrastructure investment to Mauritius while retaining control of the airbase on Diego Garcia for 99 years. Mauritius for decades has challenged UK sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago, but it was not until 2019 that the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution urging the UK to give up the islands.

