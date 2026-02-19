International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/us-air-naval-surge-heightens-chances-of-iran-strikes-but-peace-remains-possible---military-expert-1123659024.html
US Air and Naval Surge Raises Iran Strike Risk, but Peace Remains Possible - Military Expert
US Air and Naval Surge Raises Iran Strike Risk, but Peace Remains Possible - Military Expert
Sputnik International
The probability of US aggression against Iran is high, although a window of opportunity for a peaceful resolution still exists, military expert Yury Lyamin, senior research fellow at the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies (CAST), tells Sputnik.
2026-02-19T12:58+0000
2026-02-19T13:00+0000
world
military & intelligence
us
iran
middle east
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/10/1123122945_0:0:3642:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0a072594266aecc21d8c5b3928fb60a1.jpg
The expert points out that the US is assembling a large integrated force in the region:It is still unclear what path will be chosen by Washington, according to the pundit.How could Iran respond?The US maintains an extensive network of military bases and installations in the region:In the event of war, Iran is expected to strike all US bases within the range of its missiles and drones, according to the expert.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/us-military-poised-for-iran-strike-awaiting-trumps-final-call--report-1123656061.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/10/1123122945_222:0:2953:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d2edac2825e5d32a6a4e279b8ecbd7d3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us iran tensions, us buildup in the middle east, us forces in the middle east
us iran tensions, us buildup in the middle east, us forces in the middle east

US Air and Naval Surge Raises Iran Strike Risk, but Peace Remains Possible - Military Expert

12:58 GMT 19.02.2026 (Updated: 13:00 GMT 19.02.2026)
© AP Photo / Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge LeoniThe USS Gerald R. Ford
The USS Gerald R. Ford - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.02.2026
© AP Photo / Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni
Subscribe
The probability of US aggression against Iran is high, although a window of opportunity for a peaceful resolution still exists, military expert Yury Lyamin, senior research fellow at the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies (CAST), tells Sputnik.
The expert points out that the US is assembling a large integrated force in the region:
F-22, F-35, F-15 and F-16 fighter jets
E/A-18G electronic warfare aircraft
A-10 ground-attack aircraft
EA-11A BACN communications relay aircraft
P-8A maritime patrol aircraft
RC-135V signals intelligence aircraft
E-3 airborne early warning and control (AWACS) aircraft
Numerous KC-135 and KC-46 aerial refueling tankers
THAAD missile defense systems and Patriot air defense systems
Nuclear-powered aircraft carriers Abraham Lincoln and Gerald R. Ford, Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, etc.
Strategic bombers ranging from the B-52H to the B-2A are likely to be deployed at the event of conflict
"The stronger the US force buildup becomes, the more likely it is that the US may attempt to deliver an immediate, maximum-intensity missile strike against the Iranian leadership and command structure, key command posts and communications centers, known missile positions, and the entrances to underground missile bases, etc.," Lyamin says.
It is still unclear what path will be chosen by Washington, according to the pundit.

How could Iran respond?

"For Iran, any delay would be dangerous, and it needs to make every effort to detect the earliest signs of a US attack and launch retaliatory strikes at the first indication that hostilities have begun," the military expert warns.
The US maintains an extensive network of military bases and installations in the region:
Qatar
Kuwait
Bahrain
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Iraq (including Iraqi Kurdistan)
Turkiye
Jordan
In the event of war, Iran is expected to strike all US bases within the range of its missiles and drones, according to the expert.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after speaking to troops via video from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.02.2026
World
US Military Poised for Iran Strike, Awaiting Trump's Final Call – Report
08:01 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала