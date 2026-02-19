https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/us-amasses-strike-force-for-unprovoked-aggression-against-iran--analyst-1123659470.html

US Amasses Strike Force for ‘Unprovoked Aggression’ Against Iran – Analyst

The US military buildup in the Middle East isn’t about defense — it’s aimed at “inflicting serious damage on Iran,” Dmitry Drozdenko, military analyst and chief editor of the Fatherland Arsenal portal, tells Sputnik.

Since there has been no official attack on Israel or the US by Iran, we are witnessing prep for an “unprovoked aggression against a sovereign nation,” he argues. The analyst weighed in on the current US show of force: The peddled nuclear threat narrative “is largely overstated," argues Drozdenko, noting that “Iran could have developed weapons long ago if it wished.” Hence, US demands that Iran abandon not only its nuclear ambitions but also its medium- and long-range missile programs — leaving the country vulnerable to potential Israeli strikes. Should Tehran refuse, the US, prompted by Israel, is prepared to neutralize Iran’s military capability by force, speculates the expert, warning that negotiations may simply be a cover.

