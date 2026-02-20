International
Japan Remains Committed to Peace Treaty With Russia – Foreign Minister
Japan Remains Committed to Peace Treaty With Russia – Foreign Minister
Japan continues to adhere to its policy of resolving the territorial issue and concluding a peace treaty with Russia, and also proceeds from the necessity of resolving existing problems by ensuring appropriate interaction and communication, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday.
"Relations between Japan and Russia are in a difficult situation, but the Japanese government adheres to the policy of resolving the issue of the ownership of the 'Northern Territories' [southern Kuril Islands] and concluding a peace treaty. As neighboring countries, Japan and Russia have many unresolved problems that need to be addressed while ensuring appropriate interaction and communication," Motegi said. Tokyo intends to "persistently demand from the Russian side the resumption" of grave visit programs for former residents of the Kuril Islands, the minister added. A major territorial dispute over a chain of Pacific islands has marred the relations between Russia and Japan for decades and prevented them from signing a permanent peace treaty after World War II. Moscow considers its sovereignty over the Kuril Islands an indisputable result of World War II, while Tokyo continues to refer to them as its "Northern Territories." Russia and Japan have tried to negotiate separate aspects of their disagreements, but have never signed a full postwar peace treaty. In March 2022, Russia withdrew from talks with Japan and suspended joint economic activities on the disputed islands after Tokyo sided with the Western sanctions campaign against Moscow over its special military operation in Ukraine.
Japan Remains Committed to Peace Treaty With Russia – Foreign Minister

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan continues to adhere to its policy of resolving the territorial issue and concluding a peace treaty with Russia, and also proceeds from the necessity of resolving existing problems by ensuring appropriate interaction and communication, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday.
"Relations between Japan and Russia are in a difficult situation, but the Japanese government adheres to the policy of resolving the issue of the ownership of the 'Northern Territories' [southern Kuril Islands] and concluding a peace treaty. As neighboring countries, Japan and Russia have many unresolved problems that need to be addressed while ensuring appropriate interaction and communication," Motegi said.
Tokyo intends to "persistently demand from the Russian side the resumption" of grave visit programs for former residents of the Kuril Islands, the minister added.
A major territorial dispute over a chain of Pacific islands has marred the relations between Russia and Japan for decades and prevented them from signing a permanent peace treaty after World War II. Moscow considers its sovereignty over the Kuril Islands an indisputable result of World War II, while Tokyo continues to refer to them as its "Northern Territories."
Russia and Japan have tried to negotiate separate aspects of their disagreements, but have never signed a full postwar peace treaty. In March 2022, Russia withdrew from talks with Japan and suspended joint economic activities on the disputed islands after Tokyo sided with the Western sanctions campaign against Moscow over its special military operation in Ukraine.
