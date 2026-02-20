https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/supreme-court-blocks-trumps-global-tariffs-president-calls-ruling-a-disgrace-1123666436.html

Supreme Court Blocks Trump’s Global Tariffs; President Calls Ruling a 'Disgrace'

US President Donald Trump on Friday called the recent Supreme Court ruling against his global tariffs a "disgrace" and said he has a backup plan in mind, CNN reported, citing people familiar with the remarks.

The comments were made during a working breakfast with US governors. Earlier in the day, the US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Trump is not authorized to impose global tariffs."Fulfilling that role, we hold that IEEPA [International Emergency Economic Powers Act] does not authorize the President to impose tariffs," the court's opinion published on Friday said.

