Supreme Court Blocks Trump’s Global Tariffs; President Calls Ruling a 'Disgrace'
US President Donald Trump on Friday called the recent Supreme Court ruling against his global tariffs a "disgrace" and said he has a backup plan in mind, CNN reported, citing people familiar with the remarks.
The comments were made during a working breakfast with US governors. Earlier in the day, the US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Trump is not authorized to impose global tariffs."Fulfilling that role, we hold that IEEPA [International Emergency Economic Powers Act] does not authorize the President to impose tariffs," the court's opinion published on Friday said.
