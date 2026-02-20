International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/ukrainian-military-lost-15m-since-2022--520000-in-2025-alone-1123662482.html
Ukrainian Military Lost 1.5M Since 2022 — 520,000 in 2025 Alone
Ukrainian Military Lost 1.5M Since 2022 — 520,000 in 2025 Alone
Sputnik International
Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy, Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff, detailed Ukraine's staggering losses in an interview... 20.02.2026, Sputnik International
2026-02-20T05:57+0000
2026-02-20T05:57+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
military & intelligence
sergei rudskoy
russia
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/1d/1123032978_0:140:3147:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_945a007a25f7648c2032c7e191557901.jpg
The numbersTotal losses since start of special military operation: Monthly mobilization numbers have dropped by nearly half.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/1d/1123032978_209:0:2940:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ee363b505e4f3869eaeafd21e2fe00bb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
military & intelligence, sergei rudskoy, russia, ukraine
military & intelligence, sergei rudskoy, russia, ukraine

Ukrainian Military Lost 1.5M Since 2022 — 520,000 in 2025 Alone

05:57 GMT 20.02.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the Tsentr (Centre) Group of Forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions.
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr (Centre) Group of Forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.02.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy, Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff, detailed Ukraine's staggering losses in an interview with Russian media.

The numbers

Total losses since start of special military operation:
over 1.5 million personnel.
2025 losses alone: more than 520,000.
Equipment destroyed in 2025: ~6,700 tanks/armored vehicles; over 12,000 guns/mortars.
Monthly mobilization numbers have dropped by nearly half.
Russian forces now hold the "entire strategic initiative," Rudskoy concludes.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала