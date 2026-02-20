https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/ukrainian-military-lost-15m-since-2022--520000-in-2025-alone-1123662482.html
Ukrainian Military Lost 1.5M Since 2022 — 520,000 in 2025 Alone
Ukrainian Military Lost 1.5M Since 2022 — 520,000 in 2025 Alone
Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy, Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff, detailed Ukraine's staggering losses in an interview
Total losses since start of special military operation: Monthly mobilization numbers have dropped by nearly half.
Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy, Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff, detailed Ukraine's staggering losses in an interview with Russian media.
Total losses since start of special military operation:
over 1.5 million personnel.
2025 losses alone: more than 520,000.
Equipment destroyed in 2025: ~6,700 tanks/armored vehicles; over 12,000 guns/mortars.
Monthly mobilization numbers have dropped by nearly half.
Russian forces now hold the "entire strategic initiative," Rudskoy concludes.