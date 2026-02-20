https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/ukrainian-soldiers-suffer-frostbite-food-shortages-in-zaporozhye-region-1123666062.html
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Ukrainian soldiers are suffering from frostbite and food shortages in trenches in the Zaporozhye Region, according to a radio intercept obtained by Sputnik.
"Our feet are frostbitten, we have not eaten and have not drunk," a Ukrainian soldier said over the radio.
In response, the commander replied to the soldier solely dismissively, according to the intercept.
In mid-February, the Russian Defense Ministry said that up to 30% of Ukrainian armed forces personnel in the settlement of Kupyansk-Uzlovoy were being rendered combat ineffective due to frostbite, with the wounded condemned to a painful death from freezing.