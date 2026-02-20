International
Sputnik International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian soldiers are suffering from frostbite and food shortages in trenches in the Zaporozhye Region, according to a radio intercept obtained by Sputnik.
"Our feet are frostbitten, we have not eaten and have not drunk," a Ukrainian soldier said over the radio.In response, the commander replied to the soldier solely dismissively, according to the intercept. In mid-February, the Russian Defense Ministry said that up to 30% of Ukrainian armed forces personnel in the settlement of Kupyansk-Uzlovoy were being rendered combat ineffective due to frostbite, with the wounded condemned to a painful death from freezing.
14:50 GMT 20.02.2026
© AP Photo / Andrii MarienkoUkrainian soldiers in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Ukrainian soldiers are suffering from frostbite and food shortages in trenches in the Zaporozhye Region, according to a radio intercept obtained by Sputnik.
"Our feet are frostbitten, we have not eaten and have not drunk," a Ukrainian soldier said over the radio.
In response, the commander replied to the soldier solely dismissively, according to the intercept.
In mid-February, the Russian Defense Ministry said that up to 30% of Ukrainian armed forces personnel in the settlement of Kupyansk-Uzlovoy were being rendered combat ineffective due to frostbite, with the wounded condemned to a painful death from freezing.
