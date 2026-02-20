International
US and NATO Military Creep Towards Middle East
US and NATO Military Creep Towards Middle East
The United States and its NATO allies have moved quite a bit of military hardware around amid rising tensions in the Middle East.
This infographics by Sputnik offers a detailed look on these military preparations in Europe and in the Middle East: what kind of gear was shipped and where?
US and NATO Military Creep Towards Middle East
US and NATO Military Creep Towards Middle East

12:19 GMT 20.02.2026
The United States and its NATO allies have moved quite a bit of military hardware around amid rising tensions in the Middle East.
This infographics by Sputnik offers a detailed look on these military preparations in Europe and in the Middle East: what kind of gear was shipped and where?
