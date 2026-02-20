https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/us-and-nato-military-creep-towards-middle-east-1123664347.html
US and NATO Military Creep Towards Middle East
US and NATO Military Creep Towards Middle East
Sputnik International
The United States and its NATO allies have moved quite a bit of military hardware around amid rising tensions in the Middle East.
2026-02-20T12:19+0000
2026-02-20T12:19+0000
2026-02-20T12:19+0000
multimedia
infographic
us
middle east
iran
escalation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/14/1123664189_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_14f2705bee266758d5e7410b7820641c.png
This infographics by Sputnik offers a detailed look on these military preparations in Europe and in the Middle East: what kind of gear was shipped and where?
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/14/1123664189_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_48521eda70803047e44fc928e936e2b4.png
US and NATO Military Creep Towards Middle East
Sputnik International
US and NATO Military Creep Towards Middle East
2026-02-20T12:19+0000
true
PT2M07S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us military buildup, nato military movements, us nato middle east deployment, us carrier strike group, nato forces europe, us military hardware transfer, middle east tensions 2026, pentagon troop movements, us naval deployment persian gulf, nato air assets europe, us defense strategy middle east, military escalation
us military buildup, nato military movements, us nato middle east deployment, us carrier strike group, nato forces europe, us military hardware transfer, middle east tensions 2026, pentagon troop movements, us naval deployment persian gulf, nato air assets europe, us defense strategy middle east, military escalation
US and NATO Military Creep Towards Middle East
The United States and its NATO allies have moved quite a bit of military hardware around amid rising tensions in the Middle East.
This infographics by Sputnik offers a detailed look on these military preparations in Europe and in the Middle East: what kind of gear was shipped and where?