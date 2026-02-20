https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/us-and-nato-military-creep-towards-middle-east-1123664347.html

US and NATO Military Creep Towards Middle East

Sputnik International

The United States and its NATO allies have moved quite a bit of military hardware around amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

This infographics by Sputnik offers a detailed look on these military preparations in Europe and in the Middle East: what kind of gear was shipped and where?

