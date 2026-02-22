https://sputnikglobe.com/20260222/brazilian-president-urges-to-reform-un-security-council-1123670593.html
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Saturday called for urgent reform of the United Nations and stressed the need to reform the UN Security Council.
On Wednesday, Lula da Silva arrived in India for a five-day state visit, where he met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apart from critical minerals and trade, the two leaders addressed cooperation in investment, defense, multilateralism and global governance.
"We reaffirm our commitment to reforming the UN
, especially the Security Council, so it represents interests of Global South countries, for which Brazil and India are natural candidates," he said at a joint press conference with Modi.
The Brazilian president added that 20 years ago, Brazil, India, Japan, and Germany have formed the Group of Four (G-4), which has been long advocating for the expansion of the Security Council.
"Expanding permanent and non-permanent Security Council members, including Brazil and India, is essential for global governance's legitimacy and efficiency," Lula said.
The Group of Four (G-4) comprises India, Brazil, Germany and Japan, who seek permanent seats in the UN Security Council and whose development level is comparable to those of current permanent Security Council members. At the latest G4 meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the foreign ministers called for reforming the Security Council and reaffirmed mutual support.