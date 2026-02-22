https://sputnikglobe.com/20260222/charles-iii-gives-police-access-to-documents-in-andrew-epstein-probe---reports-1123669397.html
Charles III Gives Police Access to Documents in Andrew-Epstein Probe - Reports
Charles III Gives Police Access to Documents in Andrew-Epstein Probe - Reports
22.02.2026
05:16 GMT 22.02.2026 (Updated: 05:17 GMT 22.02.2026)
King Charles III has authorized law enforcement access to documents for the investigation into his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the British publication Observer reported citing sources.
According to the publication's sources, investigators will have access to documents, emails, and records related to the former prince's work as a trade representative.
On Thursday, Mountbatten-Windsor was detained by police in connection with the Epstein case and then released after approximately 12 hours in custody. He is suspected of abuse of office following reports that, while serving as a trade representative, he secretly forwarded government documents to Epstein.
Andrew has been at the center of a scandal over his ties to Epstein for several years. In early December 2025, Charles III stripped his brother of all titles. One of the latest batches of files in the Epstein case contains photographs of the disgraced prince bending over an unidentified young woman lying on the floor. Media reports indicate the location was Epstein's New York mansion.