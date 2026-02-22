https://sputnikglobe.com/20260222/slow-pace-of-iranus-talks-doesnt-exclude-military-scenario--expert-1123669512.html

Slow Pace of Iran–US Talks Doesn’t Exclude Military Scenario – Expert

“The region is on the verge of an explosion rather than tensions. Every round of talks that yields no result brings the moment of confrontation closer,” Lebanese security expert Malik Ayoub told Sputnik.

“The region today is on the verge of an explosion rather than tensions. Every round of negotiations that yields no result and every deadline that passes without breakthrough brings the moment of confrontation closer,” Lebanese security expert Malik Ayoub told Sputnik.He insisted that the indirect US–Iran talks, mediated by regional and international parties, have not yet reached a complete impasse, but neither have they yielded a breakthrough as “each side is trying to convince the other that they are willing to go further than the other side expects.”“The US is using its military might to impose a new negotiating formula, while Iran is using its ability to survive and deter to force Washington to accept certain limits. Between these approaches, the region is turning into a waiting arena, where uncertainty becomes an independent strategic tool," Ayoub concluded.

