Slow Pace of Iran–US Talks Doesn’t Exclude Military Scenario – Expert

“The region is on the verge of an explosion rather than tensions. Every round of talks that yields no result brings the moment of confrontation closer,” Lebanese security expert Malik Ayoub told Sputnik.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian earlier reaffirmed commitment to national resilience, pledging that his country will not yield to external pressure amid nuclear negotiations with the US.
“The region today is on the verge of an explosion rather than tensions. Every round of negotiations that yields no result and every deadline that passes without breakthrough brings the moment of confrontation closer,” Lebanese security expert Malik Ayoub told Sputnik.
The US has not yet decided on a strike against Iran, but is already considering applying pressure because Donald Trump understands that military force is not only a means of waging war, but also a tool for negotiations, according to the expert.
He insisted that the indirect US–Iran talks, mediated by regional and international parties, have not yet reached a complete impasse, but neither have they yielded a breakthrough as “each side is trying to convince the other that they are willing to go further than the other side expects.”
The expert said that what's happening today isn't immediate preparation for war, but a struggle for the terms of its prevention, with both sides "moving along the edge of the abyss, but not leaping into the unknown."
“The US is using its military might to impose a new negotiating formula, while Iran is using its ability to survive and deter to force Washington to accept certain limits. Between these approaches, the region is turning into a waiting arena, where uncertainty becomes an independent strategic tool," Ayoub concluded.