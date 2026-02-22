International
Russia-US Talks on Ukraine Settlement
Russian and US negotiators are holding talks aimed at bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine. The Ukrainian crisis began after the 2014 Euromaidan coup, escalating dramatically in 2022 amid Kiev’s threats to crush the Donbass, and a NATO push to absorb Ukraine and goad Russia into a proxy war.
Witkoff Promises Good News on Ukrainian Settlement in Coming Weeks
Witkoff Promises Good News on Ukrainian Settlement in Coming Weeks
"Hopefully you'll be hearing some good news in the coming weeks," Witkoff said in an interview with Lara Trump on Fox News.He also admitted that Russian President Vladimir Putin always remained honest during their meetings.Witkoff recalled that he had had as many as eight conversations with Putin, adding that his meetings with the Russian leader were becoming increasingly important.
04:32 GMT 22.02.2026 (Updated: 05:15 GMT 22.02.2026)
WASHINGTON, February 22 (Sputnik) - US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff promised good news on the Ukrainian settlement in the coming weeks.
"Hopefully you'll be hearing some good news in the coming weeks," Witkoff said in an interview with Lara Trump on Fox News.

He also admitted that Russian President Vladimir Putin always remained honest during their meetings.
"He's never been anything other than straight with me," Witkoff said in an interview with Lara Trump on Fox News.
Witkoff recalled that he had had as many as eight conversations with Putin, adding that his meetings with the Russian leader were becoming increasingly important.
"I think these meetings were important, and hopefully we are going to consummate this whole thing," he said.
