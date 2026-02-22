https://sputnikglobe.com/20260222/witkoff-admits-that-putin-always-remained-honest-during-their-meetings-1123669227.html

Witkoff Promises Good News on Ukrainian Settlement in Coming Weeks

Witkoff Promises Good News on Ukrainian Settlement in Coming Weeks

Sputnik International

WASHINGTON, February 22 (Sputnik) - US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff promised good news on the Ukrainian settlement in the coming weeks. 22.02.2026, Sputnik International

2026-02-22T04:32+0000

2026-02-22T04:32+0000

2026-02-22T05:15+0000

russia-us talks on ukraine settlement

steve witkoff

vladimir putin

vladimir

russia

sputnik

fox news

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/06/1122561677_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f35664eb7860d00ba32e58a251e1a9dd.jpg

"Hopefully you'll be hearing some good news in the coming weeks," Witkoff said in an interview with Lara Trump on Fox News.He also admitted that Russian President Vladimir Putin always remained honest during their meetings.Witkoff recalled that he had had as many as eight conversations with Putin, adding that his meetings with the Russian leader were becoming increasingly important.

vladimir

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

steve witkoff, vladimir putin, vladimir, russia, sputnik, fox news