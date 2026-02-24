https://sputnikglobe.com/20260224/putin-opens-meeting-of-federal-security-service-board--1123679146.html
Putin Opens Meeting of Federal Security Service Board
Putin Opens Meeting of Federal Security Service Board
Sputnik International
Sputnik goes life as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a meeting of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Board.
2026-02-24T13:18+0000
2026-02-24T13:18+0000
2026-02-24T13:17+0000
russia
vladimir putin
dmitry peskov
russian federal security service (fsb)
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/17/1123674206_0:164:3057:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_6cc7b864af3330cd6f906219254f3885.jpg
Sputnik goes life as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a meeting of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Board.Last year, Putin noted that the tasks assigned to the FSB in 2024 “were generally carried out at a high level.” The president instructed the service to take additional measures to protect the state border and stressed the need to fight extremism and terrorism.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/17/1123674206_164:0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1fc1284d1d8b6812bbcb2dc1a2b7d69f.jpg
Putin opens the meeting of Federal Security Service Board
Sputnik International
Putin opens the meeting of Federal Security Service Board
2026-02-24T13:18+0000
true
PT13M25S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
sputnik goes life as russian president vladimir putin takes part in a meeting of the federal security service (fsb) board.
sputnik goes life as russian president vladimir putin takes part in a meeting of the federal security service (fsb) board.
Putin Opens Meeting of Federal Security Service Board
In February 2025, during his address at the Federal Security Service Board, Russian President Putin said the service is a strong, reliable and effective link in national security.
Sputnik goes life as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a meeting of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Board.
“An annual, important event where an overall assessment is given of the security situation in our country and of the work of this most important agency,” the Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.
Last year, Putin noted that the tasks assigned to the FSB in 2024 “were generally carried out at a high level.” The president instructed the service to take additional measures to protect the state border and stressed the need to fight extremism and terrorism.