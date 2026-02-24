https://sputnikglobe.com/20260224/putin-opens-meeting-of-federal-security-service-board--1123679146.html

Putin Opens Meeting of Federal Security Service Board

Sputnik goes life as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a meeting of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Board.

Sputnik goes life as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a meeting of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Board.Last year, Putin noted that the tasks assigned to the FSB in 2024 “were generally carried out at a high level.” The president instructed the service to take additional measures to protect the state border and stressed the need to fight extremism and terrorism.

2026

