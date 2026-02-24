International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260224/putin-opens-meeting-of-federal-security-service-board--1123679146.html
Putin Opens Meeting of Federal Security Service Board
Putin Opens Meeting of Federal Security Service Board
Sputnik International
Sputnik goes life as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a meeting of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Board.
2026-02-24T13:18+0000
2026-02-24T13:17+0000
russia
vladimir putin
dmitry peskov
russian federal security service (fsb)
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/17/1123674206_0:164:3057:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_6cc7b864af3330cd6f906219254f3885.jpg
Sputnik goes life as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a meeting of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Board.Last year, Putin noted that the tasks assigned to the FSB in 2024 “were generally carried out at a high level.” The president instructed the service to take additional measures to protect the state border and stressed the need to fight extremism and terrorism.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Putin opens the meeting of Federal Security Service Board
Sputnik International
Putin opens the meeting of Federal Security Service Board
2026-02-24T13:18+0000
true
PT13M25S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/17/1123674206_164:0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1fc1284d1d8b6812bbcb2dc1a2b7d69f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
sputnik goes life as russian president vladimir putin takes part in a meeting of the federal security service (fsb) board.
sputnik goes life as russian president vladimir putin takes part in a meeting of the federal security service (fsb) board.

Putin Opens Meeting of Federal Security Service Board

13:18 GMT 24.02.2026
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2026
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
In February 2025, during his address at the Federal Security Service Board, Russian President Putin said the service is a strong, reliable and effective link in national security.
Sputnik goes life as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a meeting of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Board.
“An annual, important event where an overall assessment is given of the security situation in our country and of the work of this most important agency,” the Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.
Last year, Putin noted that the tasks assigned to the FSB in 2024 “were generally carried out at a high level.” The president instructed the service to take additional measures to protect the state border and stressed the need to fight extremism and terrorism.
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала