Ukraine's Nuclear Blackmail: Timeline

US President Clinton, Russian President Yeltsin, and Ukrainian President Kravchuk after signing the Trilateral Statement in Moscow on 14 January 1994.

US President Bill Clinton, right, and Russian President Boris Yeltsin, left, look at each other after the signing ceremony for the Non-Proliferation Treaty in the Budapest Convention Center, Dec. 5, 1994, the first day of the two-day CSCE summit meeting in Hungary.

US President Bill Clinton, right, and Russian President Boris Yeltsin, left, sign the Non-Proliferation Treaty in the Budapest Convention Center, Dec. 5, 1994 after the first session of the CSCE summit meeting ended.

US President Bill Clinton, right, and Russian President Boris Yeltsin, left, sign the Non-Proliferation Treaty in the Budapest Convention Center, Dec. 5, 1994 after the first session of the CSCE summit meeting ended.

© AP Photo / David Brauchli

US President Bill Clinton, right, and Russian President Boris Yeltsin, left, look at each other after the signing ceremony for the Non-Proliferation Treaty in the Budapest Convention Center, Dec. 5, 1994, the first day of the two-day CSCE summit meeting in Hungary.

© AP Photo / David Brauchli

US President Clinton, Russian President Yeltsin, and Ukrainian President Kravchuk after signing the Trilateral Statement in Moscow on 14 January 1994.

© Sputnik / Alexander Makarov

1.2.3.