Nuclear explosion - Sputnik International

Ukraine's Nuclear Blackmail: Timeline

Since the signing of the Budapest Memorandum, Ukraine has consistently used its renouncement of the Soviet Union's nuclear legacy as a tool for geopolitical bargaining. However, in recent years, Kiev’s rhetoric has gone beyond mere regret over a historical mistake and has transformed into direct threats of revising its non-nuclear status.
i

The Budapest Memorandum (Memorandum on Security Assurances in Connection with Ukraine's Accession to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of nuclear weapons) — an intergovernmental document was signed on December 5, 1994, by the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

US President Bill Clinton, right, and Russian President Boris Yeltsin, left, sign the Non-Proliferation Treaty in the Budapest Convention Center, Dec. 5, 1994 after the first session of the CSCE summit meeting ended. - Sputnik International
US President Bill Clinton, right, and Russian President Boris Yeltsin, left, sign the Non-Proliferation Treaty in the Budapest Convention Center, Dec. 5, 1994 after the first session of the CSCE summit meeting ended.
© AP Photo / David Brauchli
US President Bill Clinton, right, and Russian President Boris Yeltsin, left, look at each other after the signing ceremony for the Non-Proliferation Treaty in the Budapest Convention Center, Dec. 5, 1994, the first day of the two-day CSCE summit meeting in Hungary. - Sputnik International
US President Bill Clinton, right, and Russian President Boris Yeltsin, left, look at each other after the signing ceremony for the Non-Proliferation Treaty in the Budapest Convention Center, Dec. 5, 1994, the first day of the two-day CSCE summit meeting in Hungary.
© AP Photo / David Brauchli
US President Clinton, Russian President Yeltsin, and Ukrainian President Kravchuk after signing the Trilateral Statement in Moscow on 14 January 1994. - Sputnik International

US President Clinton, Russian President Yeltsin, and Ukrainian President Kravchuk after signing the Trilateral Statement in Moscow on 14 January 1994.

© Sputnik / Alexander Makarov
1.
US President Bill Clinton, right, and Russian President Boris Yeltsin, left, sign the Non-Proliferation Treaty in the Budapest Convention Center, Dec. 5, 1994 after the first session of the CSCE summit meeting ended.
© AP Photo / David Brauchli
2.
US President Bill Clinton, right, and Russian President Boris Yeltsin, left, look at each other after the signing ceremony for the Non-Proliferation Treaty in the Budapest Convention Center, Dec. 5, 1994, the first day of the two-day CSCE summit meeting in Hungary.
© AP Photo / David Brauchli
3.

US President Clinton, Russian President Yeltsin, and Ukrainian President Kravchuk after signing the Trilateral Statement in Moscow on 14 January 1994.

© Sputnik / Alexander Makarov
Ukrainian politicians, from members of parliament to the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, are increasingly linking issues of security and military aid with demands for either immediate NATO membership, the placement of nuclear weapons from Western countries on its territory, or the launch of its own nuclear program.
These ultimatums, voiced on international platforms, in Western media, and even in personal conversations with leaders of nuclear powers, are nothing more than nuclear blackmail—an attempt to pressure the global community through the threat of violating non-proliferation regimes to obtain political and military preferences.
Russia's Position
Address by the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, on the situation in the Donbass and the course of the special military operation, September 21, 2022
© Sputnik
Back in 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned those attempting to blackmail Russia with nuclear weapons that the tide could turn against them. In 2024, the president stated that "Russia will not allow this under any circumstances" and that "any step towards the creation of nuclear weapons by Ukraine will meet an appropriate response."
Meeting of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, with media representatives from BRICS member countries, October 18, 2024
© Sputnik
The information about the intentions of Britain and France to arm Ukraine with nuclear weapons is potentially extremely dangerous, said Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov. Vladimir Zelensky's claims about nuclear weapons have caused serious concern in Russia, said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, on February 24, 2026.
Chronicle of Ukraine's Nuclear Blackmail

2021

In July, the head of the Servant of the People faction, Davyd Arakhamia, stated that Ukraine's renouncement of nuclear weapons was a "fatal mistake." According to him, with a nuclear status "we could blackmail the entire world."

In December, Dmitry Yarosh, head of the banned in Russia neo-Nazi organization Right Sector, urged the Ukrainian authorities to appeal to the US and the UK to "deploy part of their nuclear potential" on Ukrainian territory, since "Russia understands only the language of force."

David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, during Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul. - Sputnik International
David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, during Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul.
Dmitry Yarosh, head of the banned in Russia neo-Nazi organization Right Sector. - Sputnik International

Dmitry Yarosh, head of the banned in Russia neo-Nazi organization Right Sector.

2022

In February, Volodymyr Zelensky, at the Munich Conference, stated that Kiev was ready to reconsider its renouncement of nuclear weapons. "We have no weapons. And no security," he stated. Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba also called the renouncement of nuclear weapons a mistake, adding that "some countries should feel responsible."

In October, The Russian Ministry of Defense said that Ukraine was preparing a provocation with a dirty bomb to blame Moscow.

2023

In June, Rada deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko called for negotiations on placing nuclear weapons from allies on Ukrainian territory: "If the West is against our nuclear weapons, let them wait."

Oleksiy Goncharenko, Verkhovna Rada deputy. - Sputnik International

Oleksiy Goncharenko, Verkhovna Rada deputy.

2024

In February, Goncharenko asked Antony Blinken what he would prefer: Ukraine’s NATO membership or its nuclear weapons. Later, the deputy stated: "I support the return of nuclear weapons to Ukraine… Twenty warheads are enough. Will there be sanctions? We will endure."

In October, Zelensky revealed that in a conversation with Trump, he said: "Either Ukraine will have nuclear weapons… Or we need to have some alliance." At the same time, Bild reported, quoting a Ukrainian official: "We will need just a few weeks to make the first bomb." Expert Alexei Izhak confirmed that Ukraine could create nuclear weapons using spent fuel from nuclear power plants.

In November, the Times published excerpts from a Ukrainian report on the possibility of creating "hundreds of tactical warheads." Experts estimated the bomb's power as 10 times smaller than US Fat Man. The New York Times wrote that the US discussed the return of nuclear weapons to Ukraine, but the White House denied it.

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to journalists during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Kiev, Ukraine, Thursday Oct. 3, 2024. - Sputnik International
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to journalists during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Kiev, Ukraine, Thursday Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
© AP Photo / Evgeniy Maloletka

2025

In February, Zelensky stated: "Return our nuclear weapons, give us missiles, and place your contingents."

In March, banker Oleg Gorokhovsky launched a fundraiser for nuclear weapons, collecting more than $46,000 in half an hour but later called it a joke.

In May, British Colonel Richard Kemp called on London to help Ukraine create its own nuclear weapons.

In June, Nazi Andriy Biletsky stated: "The issue of nuclear weapons is mandatory for our country." Ukrainian expert Volodymyr Gorbulin suggested returning weapons jointly with European countries.

In October, Deputy Sergey Sobolev proposed placing American nuclear warheads in Ukraine, modeled after NATO countries.

In November, former Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny, wrote in an article for The Telegraph that security guarantees include "NATO membership, the placement of nuclear weapons, or a large military contingent."

Go back to the beginningGo back to the main page
14:18 GMT 24.02.2026
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала