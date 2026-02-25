Hungary to Deploy Military Personnel, Equipment Near Key Energy Facilities - Orban

On February 13, the Slovak Economy Ministry announced that oil supplies to the republic via the Druzhba pipeline had been suspended. The ministry expected them to resume in the coming days, but it did not happen. On February 18, the Slovak government declared a crisis situation due to oil shortages, deciding to allocate up to 250,000 tonnes of oil from state reserves to the Slovnaft refinery. Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova said that the Ukrainian side had previously postponed the restoration of supplies several times.