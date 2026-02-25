https://sputnikglobe.com/20260225/hungary-to-deploy-military-personnel-equipment-near-key-energy-facilities---orban-1123689315.html
Hungary to Deploy Military Personnel, Equipment Near Key Energy Facilities - Orban
Hungary will deploy military personnel and equipment near key energy facilities, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.
Hungary will strengthen the protection of the critical energy infrastructure in order to protect it from further hostile actions by Ukraine, Orban said in a video on social media. On Monday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Hungary had blocked the 20th package of anti-Russia sanctions and the 90 billion euro loan ($106 billion) to Ukraine due to Kiev's shutdown of the Druzhba oil pipeline.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary will deploy military personnel and equipment near key energy facilities, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.
Hungary will strengthen the protection of the critical energy infrastructure in order to protect it from further hostile actions by Ukraine, Orban said in a video on social media.
"Military personnel and equipment necessary to prevent attacks will be deployed near key energy facilities. Police with an increased number of forces will patrol areas around power plants, distribution stations and control centers," Orban said.
On Monday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Hungary had blocked the 20th package of anti-Russia sanctions and the 90 billion euro loan ($106 billion) to Ukraine due to Kiev's shutdown of the Druzhba oil pipeline.
On February 13, the Slovak Economy Ministry announced that oil supplies to the republic via the Druzhba pipeline had been suspended. The ministry expected them to resume in the coming days, but it did not happen. On February 18, the Slovak government declared a crisis situation due to oil shortages, deciding to allocate up to 250,000 tonnes of oil from state reserves to the Slovnaft refinery. Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova said that the Ukrainian side had previously postponed the restoration of supplies several times.