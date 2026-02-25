Putin Addresses Future Technologies Forum
© POOL/
Subscribe
The Future Technologies Forum is a major, authoritative platform for showcasing and promoting advanced Russian technologies and projects.
Sputnik brings you live coverage as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes the stage at the plenary session of the Future Technologies Forum.
"[The Russian President will also] visit the exhibition. There will also be a separate meeting with scientists. Typically, the president's comments are made public, but to ensure the effectiveness of the meetings, they will be held behind closed doors," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.
Follow Sputnik's live broadcast!