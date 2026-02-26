https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/orban-asks-eu-to-organize-mission-to-check-condition-of-druzhba-pipeline-1123693951.html

Orban Asks EU to Organize Mission to Check Condition of Druzhba Pipeline

Orban Asks EU to Organize Mission to Check Condition of Druzhba Pipeline

Sputnik International

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has asked the EU to organize a mission to check the condition of the Druzhba oil pipeline, through which Ukraine stopped pumping oil, according to his letter to European Council President Antonio Costa on Thursday.

2026-02-26T11:18+0000

2026-02-26T11:18+0000

2026-02-26T11:18+0000

world

viktor orban

antonio costa

hungary

ukraine

european union (eu)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/10/1121437119_0:449:2842:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d22314b33d6d3c8f32921c088046cc1d.jpg

"Hungary supports the idea of a fact-finding mission with the participation of experts delegated ⁠by ⁠Hungary and Slovakia to verify the status of the Druzhba pipeline," the letter was quoted as saying by Reuters.Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Hungary had blocked the 20th package of anti-Russia sanctions and the 90 billion euro loan ($106 billion) to Ukraine due to Ukraine's shutdown of the Druzhba oil pipeline.On February 13, the Slovak Economy Ministry announced that oil supplies to the republic via the Druzhba pipeline had been suspended. The ministry expected them to resume in the coming days, but it did not happen. On February 18, the Slovak government declared a crisis situation due to oil shortages, deciding to allocate up to 250,000 tonnes of oil from state reserves to the Slovnaft refinery. Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova said that the Ukrainian side had previously postponed the restoration of supplies several times.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260224/eu-asks-ukraine-to-speed-up-repair-of-druzhba-pipeline---commission-head-1123684583.html

hungary

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

orban, hungary, eu, druzhba oil pipeline, ukraine, oil, costa, condition