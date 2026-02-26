https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/orban-asks-eu-to-organize-mission-to-check-condition-of-druzhba-pipeline-1123693951.html
Orban Asks EU to Organize Mission to Check Condition of Druzhba Pipeline
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has asked the EU to organize a mission to check the condition of the Druzhba oil pipeline, through which Ukraine stopped pumping oil, according to his letter to European Council President Antonio Costa on Thursday.
"Hungary supports the idea of a fact-finding mission with the participation of experts delegated by Hungary and Slovakia to verify the status of the Druzhba pipeline," the letter was quoted as saying by Reuters.
Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Hungary had blocked the 20th package of anti-Russia sanctions and the 90 billion euro loan ($106 billion) to Ukraine due to Ukraine's shutdown of the Druzhba oil pipeline.
On February 13, the Slovak Economy Ministry announced that oil supplies to the republic via the Druzhba pipeline had been suspended. The ministry expected them to resume in the coming days, but it did not happen. On February 18, the Slovak government declared a crisis situation due to oil shortages, deciding to allocate up to 250,000 tonnes of oil from state reserves to the Slovnaft refinery. Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova said that the Ukrainian side had previously postponed the restoration of supplies several times.