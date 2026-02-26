"And who is financing the Kiev regime in these efforts? The money for the Kiev regime’s secret prisons is coming from the very same people who invented the CIA's 'rendition' aircraft and for instance, Abu Ghraib. I think you all know what happened there. And if you don't, just look at the Wikileaks materials published by Julian Assange—the very same man who was tortured by these Westerners for years, in countless ways, but who then knew what he was doing, he stayed the course and persisted in his investigations," Zakharova told reporters.