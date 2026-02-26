International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/people-behind-abu-ghraib-prison-finance-secret-prisons-in-ukraine---russian-foreign-ministry-1123696545.html
Abu Ghraib Masterminds Now Funding Ukraine's Secret Prisons - Russian MFA
Abu Ghraib Masterminds Now Funding Ukraine's Secret Prisons - Russian MFA
Sputnik International
Money for Ukraine's secret prisons for torturing people is given by the same people who financed CIA's "Rendition aircraft" and the Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
2026-02-26T13:11+0000
2026-02-26T14:08+0000
world
ukraine
abu ghraib
maria zakharova
russian foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/0b/1123449896_0:149:2875:1766_1920x0_80_0_0_0ac50b17c2cb6d141d20346e7d38f30a.jpg
Ukraine has created and continues to maintain a network of prisons where the norms of the Third Geneva Convention of 1949 on the treatment of prisoners of war are completely ignored, the spokeswoman said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230319/abu-ghraib-horrors-of-us-occupation-of-iraq-1108563125.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/0b/1123449896_161:0:2716:1916_1920x0_80_0_0_4e944a5854965afeefab69136b63ec98.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, abu ghraib, prison, cia, iraq, russian foreign ministry, zakharova
russia, ukraine, abu ghraib, prison, cia, iraq, russian foreign ministry, zakharova

Abu Ghraib Masterminds Now Funding Ukraine's Secret Prisons - Russian MFA

13:11 GMT 26.02.2026 (Updated: 14:08 GMT 26.02.2026)
© Sputnik / Evgeny OdinokovPedestrians on the Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge in Moscow. In the background is the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs building on Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square.
Pedestrians on the Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge in Moscow. In the background is the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs building on Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinokov
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Money for Ukraine's secret prisons for torturing people is given by the same people who financed CIA's "Rendition aircraft" and the Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
Ukraine has created and continues to maintain a network of prisons where the norms of the Third Geneva Convention of 1949 on the treatment of prisoners of war are completely ignored, the spokeswoman said.

"And who is financing the Kiev regime in these efforts? The money for the Kiev regime’s secret prisons is coming from the very same people who invented the CIA's 'rendition' aircraft and for instance, Abu Ghraib. I think you all know what happened there. And if you don't, just look at the Wikileaks materials published by Julian Assange—the very same man who was tortured by these Westerners for years, in countless ways, but who then knew what he was doing, he stayed the course and persisted in his investigations," Zakharova told reporters.

U.S. Army soldiers with Battery C, 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Strike, execute a fire mission in northern Iraq on Aug. 14 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2023
20 Years Since US Invasion of Iraq
Abu Ghraib: Horrors of US Occupation of Iraq
19 March 2023, 10:21 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала