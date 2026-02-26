https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/people-behind-abu-ghraib-prison-finance-secret-prisons-in-ukraine---russian-foreign-ministry-1123696545.html
26.02.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Money for Ukraine's secret prisons for torturing people is given by the same people who financed CIA's "Rendition aircraft" and the Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
Ukraine has created and continues to maintain a network of prisons where the norms of the Third Geneva Convention of 1949 on the treatment of prisoners of war are completely ignored, the spokeswoman said.
"And who is financing the Kiev regime in these efforts? The money for the Kiev regime’s secret prisons is coming from the very same people who invented the CIA's 'rendition' aircraft and for instance, Abu Ghraib. I think you all know what happened there. And if you don't, just look at the Wikileaks materials published by Julian Assange—the very same man who was tortured by these Westerners for years, in countless ways, but who then knew what he was doing, he stayed the course and persisted in his investigations," Zakharova told reporters.