Putin Meets With Belarusian President Lukashenko in Moscow

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko hold Supreme State Council meeting of Russia-Belarus Union State in Moscow.

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko hold Supreme State Council meeting of Russia-Belarus Union State in Moscow.The agenda of meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday will be meaningful, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!

