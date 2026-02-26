International
Putin Meets With Belarusian President Lukashenko in Moscow
Putin Meets With Belarusian President Lukashenko in Moscow
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko hold Supreme State Council meeting of Russia-Belarus Union State in Moscow.
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko hold Supreme State Council meeting of Russia-Belarus Union State in Moscow.The agenda of meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday will be meaningful, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
Putin, Lukashenko hold Supreme State Council meeting of Russia-Belarus Union State in Moscow
Putin, Lukashenko hold Supreme State Council meeting of Russia-Belarus Union State in Moscow
12:12 GMT 26.02.2026 (Updated: 12:38 GMT 26.02.2026)
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
The Union State is a supranational formation of Russia and Belarus, with a gradually organized unified political, economic, military, customs, currency, legal, humanitarian, market, and cultural space.
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko hold Supreme State Council meeting of Russia-Belarus Union State in Moscow.
The agenda of meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday will be meaningful, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
