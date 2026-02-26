https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/uae-foreign-minister-discussed-mideast-situation-with-us-vice-president---reports-1123691052.html

UAE Foreign Minister Discussed Mideast Situation With US Vice President - Reports

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed the situation in the Middle East with US Vice President JD Vance in Washington, noting the importance of mutual coordination to strengthen security in the region, the UAE news agency WAM reported.

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed the situation in the Middle East with US Vice President JD Vance in Washington, noting the importance of mutual coordination to strengthen security in the region, the UAE news agency WAM reported.Iran and the US, mediated by Oman, held two rounds of talks on the Iranian nuclear issue. The Iranian delegation was led by Araghchi, and the US delegation was led by special envoy Steve Witkoff. The parties are currently working on proposals for a possible agreement. A new round of talks between the US and Iran is scheduled to take place in Geneva on Thursday.

