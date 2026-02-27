https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/maduro-asks-us-court-to-dismiss-indictment-against-him-1123699753.html
Maduro Asks US Court to Dismiss Indictment Against Him
WASHINGTON, Sputnik - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is asking a US court to dismiss the indictment against him, according to a document obtained by RIA... 27.02.2026
WASHINGTON, Sputnik - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is asking a US court to dismiss the indictment against him, according to a document obtained by RIA Novosti. "President Maduro respectfully moves this Court to dismiss the Fourth Superseding Indictment against him," the complaint says. Maduro's defense insists that his rights were violated during the criminal prosecution, it says. On January 3, the United States launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. According to US authorities, they were allegedly involved in "narco-terrorism." During their court appearance in New York, Maduro and Flores pleaded not guilty to the charges. In the wake of Maduro's capture, the Venezuelan Supreme Court temporarily transferred the duties of the head of state to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who was officially sworn in as acting President on January 5. Since then, Washington and Caracas have undertaken a series of steps to thaw their long-strained ties.
