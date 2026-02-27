International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/maduro-asks-us-court-to-dismiss-indictment-against-him-1123699753.html
Maduro Asks US Court to Dismiss Indictment Against Him
Maduro Asks US Court to Dismiss Indictment Against Him
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON, Sputnik - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is asking a US court to dismiss the indictment against him, according to a document obtained by RIA... 27.02.2026, Sputnik International
2026-02-27T02:57+0000
2026-02-27T02:57+0000
americas
us
nicolas maduro
venezuela
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/04/1123417022_0:44:632:400_1920x0_80_0_0_84042a07173d5d4bcd719262c83b5030.png
WASHINGTON, Sputnik - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is asking a US court to dismiss the indictment against him, according to a document obtained by RIA Novosti. "President Maduro respectfully moves this Court to dismiss the Fourth Superseding Indictment against him," the complaint says. Maduro's defense insists that his rights were violated during the criminal prosecution, it says. On January 3, the United States launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. According to US authorities, they were allegedly involved in "narco-terrorism." During their court appearance in New York, Maduro and Flores pleaded not guilty to the charges. In the wake of Maduro's capture, the Venezuelan Supreme Court temporarily transferred the duties of the head of state to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who was officially sworn in as acting President on January 5. Since then, Washington and Caracas have undertaken a series of steps to thaw their long-strained ties.
americas
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/04/1123417022_20:0:612:444_1920x0_80_0_0_65c36b0ef80537aa928d653cc01c1bb1.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, nicolas maduro, venezuela
us, nicolas maduro, venezuela

Maduro Asks US Court to Dismiss Indictment Against Him

02:57 GMT 27.02.2026
© Photo : Truth Social/Donald TrumpVenezuelan President Nicolas Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima after his kidnapping by US forces. Social media photo.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima after his kidnapping by US forces. Social media photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2026
© Photo : Truth Social/Donald Trump
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, Sputnik - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is asking a US court to dismiss the indictment against him, according to a document obtained by RIA Novosti.
"President Maduro respectfully moves this Court to dismiss the Fourth Superseding Indictment against him," the complaint says.
Maduro's defense insists that his rights were violated during the criminal prosecution, it says.
On January 3, the United States launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. According to US authorities, they were allegedly involved in "narco-terrorism." During their court appearance in New York, Maduro and Flores pleaded not guilty to the charges.
In the wake of Maduro's capture, the Venezuelan Supreme Court temporarily transferred the duties of the head of state to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who was officially sworn in as acting President on January 5. Since then, Washington and Caracas have undertaken a series of steps to thaw their long-strained ties.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала