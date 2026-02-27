https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/pakistani-defense-minister-accuses-taliban-of-exporting-terrorism-declares-open-war-1123699646.html
Pakistani Defense Minister Accuses Taliban of Exporting Terrorism, Declares ‘Open War’
MOSCOW, Sputnik - The Taliban began exporting terrorism from Afghanistan, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said on Friday, adding that Pakistan's patience has run out and open war has begun. "But the Taliban made Afghanistan a colony of India. They gathered terrorists from all over the world in Afghanistan and started exporting terrorism ... the Taliban became a proxy for India ... Our patience has run out. Now there is an open war," Asif was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper. At the same time, Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the country is conducting large-scale retaliatory military operations following Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan provinces. The TOLO News broadcaster reported, citing security sources, that the Afghan military shot down a Pakistani aircraft in Afghan airspace.
