Rwandan President's Visit to Russia Being Worked Out - Rwandan Foreign Minister
Rwandan President's Visit to Russia Being Worked Out - Rwandan Foreign Minister
MOSCOW, Sputnik - Rwandan President Paul Kagame's visit to Russia is being worked out, Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe told Sputnik. Nduhungirehe said he himself intends to visit Russia in 2026, but the exact dates have not yet been determined. "And later, of course, we will begin working on the president's visit, once both sides find suitable dates," he said. In December 2025, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Nduhungirehe in Cairo on the sidelines of the Second Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum. They discussed the main areas of development of Russian-Rwandan relations, "with an emphasis on expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in the economic and humanitarian spheres," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. Kagame last visited Russia in 2019, during the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi. Among other things, a memorandum of understanding between Russia and Rwanda on nuclear power industry cooperation was signed.
Rwandan President's Visit to Russia Being Worked Out - Rwandan Foreign Minister

03:00 GMT 27.02.2026 (Updated: 03:01 GMT 27.02.2026)
© AP Photo / Ben CurtisIn this Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015 file photo, Rwanda's President Paul Kagame waves to the crowd before speaking at a baby gorilla naming ceremony in Kinigi, northern Rwanda
In this Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015 file photo, Rwanda's President Paul Kagame waves to the crowd before speaking at a baby gorilla naming ceremony in Kinigi, northern Rwanda - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2026
© AP Photo / Ben Curtis
