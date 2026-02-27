https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/sputnik-hosts-media-forum-moscow-islamabad-1123701062.html
Sputnik Hosts Moscow-Islamabad Media Forum, Deepening Bilateral Ties
Sputnik Hosts Moscow-Islamabad Media Forum, Deepening Bilateral Ties
Sputnik International
The Moscow-Islamabad Media Forum is scheduled will be held on Friday, February 27, ahead of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Moscow in the first week of March.
2026-02-27T08:04+0000
2026-02-27T08:04+0000
2026-02-27T08:20+0000
world
moscow
russia
pakistan
shehbaz sharif
sputnik
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107844/36/1078443627_0:166:3031:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_12c837230f0061fc6780e718ed433d7c.jpg
Cooperation between Russia and Pakistan is gaining strategic significance amid shifting global currents and the emergence of a new international order.In recent years, the two countries have deepened their contacts through parliamentary exchanges, expert dialogues, media collaboration, and joint initiatives in the humanitarian and socio-political spheres.The forum will bring together journalists, political experts, and diplomats from both nations to assess the current dynamics and future trajectory of Russia-Pakistan relations. Discussions will also explore how this evolving partnership is shaping political, economic, and global information trends.Follow Sputnik's live to find out more!
moscow
russia
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107844/36/1078443627_300:0:3031:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8c64be15fa01a3bf2cdc0fcdb82cf44a.jpg
Sputnik Hosts Media Forum Moscow-Islamabad
Sputnik International
Sputnik Hosts Media Forum Moscow-Islamabad
2026-02-27T08:04+0000
true
PT0M47S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
moscow, islamabad, media forum moscow-islamabad, russia, palistan
moscow, islamabad, media forum moscow-islamabad, russia, palistan
Sputnik Hosts Moscow-Islamabad Media Forum, Deepening Bilateral Ties
08:04 GMT 27.02.2026 (Updated: 08:20 GMT 27.02.2026)
The Moscow-Islamabad Media Forum will be held on Friday, February 27, ahead of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to the Russian capital during the first week of March.
Cooperation between Russia and Pakistan is gaining strategic significance amid shifting global currents and the emergence of a new international order.
In recent years, the two countries have deepened their contacts through parliamentary exchanges, expert dialogues, media collaboration, and joint initiatives in the humanitarian and socio-political spheres.
The forum will bring together journalists, political experts, and diplomats from both nations to assess the current dynamics and future trajectory of Russia-Pakistan relations. Discussions will also explore how this evolving partnership is shaping political, economic, and global information trends.
Follow Sputnik's live to find out more!