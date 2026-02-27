https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/sputnik-hosts-media-forum-moscow-islamabad-1123701062.html

Sputnik Hosts Moscow-Islamabad Media Forum, Deepening Bilateral Ties

The Moscow-Islamabad Media Forum is scheduled will be held on Friday, February 27, ahead of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Moscow in the first week of March.

Cooperation between Russia and Pakistan is gaining strategic significance amid shifting global currents and the emergence of a new international order.In recent years, the two countries have deepened their contacts through parliamentary exchanges, expert dialogues, media collaboration, and joint initiatives in the humanitarian and socio-political spheres.The forum will bring together journalists, political experts, and diplomats from both nations to assess the current dynamics and future trajectory of Russia-Pakistan relations. Discussions will also explore how this evolving partnership is shaping political, economic, and global information trends.Follow Sputnik's live to find out more!

