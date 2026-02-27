International
Zelensky's Cornered: He's Flip-Flopping & Sabotaging Peace Process to Stay in Power - Expert
Zelensky's Cornered: He's Flip-Flopping & Sabotaging Peace Process to Stay in Power - Expert
Volodymyr Zelensky’s conflicting statements aim to drag out the fighting, as any peace deal would kill his political career, military journalist Alexey Borzenko tells Sputnik.
"Zelensky is determined to cling to his seat at all costs, constantly changing the terms and sabotaging the process, despite mounting pressure from the Americans," Borzenko says. At the same time, "European leaders may also have little interest in a quick peace, as their current foreign policy is built around supporting Ukraine":European economy crumblingWhile the EU continues to fuel the Ukraine conflict, its own economy is rapidly deteriorating, according to the expert. "The whole situation has reached a deadlock," Borzenko says.
Zelensky's Cornered: He's Flip-Flopping & Sabotaging Peace Process to Stay in Power - Expert

Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at the Bellevue Palace for talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025.
Ekaterina Blinova
Volodymyr Zelensky’s conflicting statements aim to drag out the fighting, as any peace deal would kill his political career, military journalist Alexey Borzenko tells Sputnik.
"Zelensky is determined to cling to his seat at all costs, constantly changing the terms and sabotaging the process, despite mounting pressure from the Americans," Borzenko says.
"Ending the fighting would inevitably trigger elections he is unlikely to win," according to the pundit.
At the same time, "European leaders may also have little interest in a quick peace, as their current foreign policy is built around supporting Ukraine":
The conflict in Ukraine serves as a unifying factor for them
It's also convenient cover for domestic economic failures, such as major company closures and mass strikes in the EU
Ukraine’s system relies on corruption, with billions in Western aid ending up in private pockets and overseas real estate

European economy crumbling

While the EU continues to fuel the Ukraine conflict, its own economy is rapidly deteriorating, according to the expert.
Production is shifting to the US and China, while Germany’s famed industry is losing quality due to forced cost-cutting
Hungary and Slovakia were the first to voice dissent from the common policy, and over time, other financially-struggling countries may join them
Rising tensions threaten to tear apart the European economic bloc
"The whole situation has reached a deadlock," Borzenko says.

"Zelensky is effectively cornered, as any concessions toward peace are unacceptable to radical factions within the country, ready to remove him over any territorial losses. At the same time, US attention is now shifting to Iran," he added.

