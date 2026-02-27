https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/zelenskys-cornered-hes-flip-flopping--sabotaging-peace-process-to-stay-in-power---expert-1123705045.html

Zelensky's Cornered: He's Flip-Flopping & Sabotaging Peace Process to Stay in Power - Expert

Zelensky's Cornered: He's Flip-Flopping & Sabotaging Peace Process to Stay in Power - Expert

Sputnik International

Volodymyr Zelensky’s conflicting statements aim to drag out the fighting, as any peace deal would kill his political career, military journalist Alexey Borzenko tells Sputnik.

2026-02-27T14:07+0000

2026-02-27T14:07+0000

2026-02-27T15:03+0000

world

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

european union (eu)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/16/1123668782_0:68:3072:1796_1920x0_80_0_0_a2c5095d15ca0c9d23bdaa35b3e6ad98.jpg

"Zelensky is determined to cling to his seat at all costs, constantly changing the terms and sabotaging the process, despite mounting pressure from the Americans," Borzenko says. At the same time, "European leaders may also have little interest in a quick peace, as their current foreign policy is built around supporting Ukraine":European economy crumblingWhile the EU continues to fuel the Ukraine conflict, its own economy is rapidly deteriorating, according to the expert. "The whole situation has reached a deadlock," Borzenko says.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/peace-in-ukraine-would-spell-defeat-and-political-suicide-for-eu--zelensky---expert-1123703602.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

ukraine, zelensky, fighting, power, political career, peace deal, conflict, corruption, eu, us, hungary, germany, economy