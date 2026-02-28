https://sputnikglobe.com/20260228/iran-agreed-to-abandon-enriched-uranium-stockpiles-at-us-demand---omani-foreign-minister-1123707226.html

Iran Agreed to Abandon Enriched Uranium Stockpiles at US Demand - Omani Foreign Minister

Iran Agreed to Abandon Enriched Uranium Stockpiles at US Demand - Omani Foreign Minister

WASHINGTON, Sputnik - During negotiations with the United States, Iran agreed to give up all its enriched uranium stockpiles, which is one of Washington's key...

WASHINGTON, Sputnik - During negotiations with the United States, Iran agreed to give up all its enriched uranium stockpiles, which is one of Washington's key demands for a deal, Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi said. "The current stockpiles that... still exist, I think that there is agreement now that this will be down blended to the lowest level possible, to a neutral level, a natural level. Which means... converted into fuel and that fuel will be irreversible," he told CBS. The Omani foreign minister conducted an exchange of messages between the Iranian and American delegations during the third round of consultations between Iran and the United States on the Iranian nuclear issue, which ended in Geneva on Thursday evening.

