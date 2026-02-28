International
Iran Agreed to Abandon Enriched Uranium Stockpiles at US Demand - Omani Foreign Minister
Iran Agreed to Abandon Enriched Uranium Stockpiles at US Demand - Omani Foreign Minister
WASHINGTON, Sputnik - During negotiations with the United States, Iran agreed to give up all its enriched uranium stockpiles, which is one of Washington's key... 28.02.2026
WASHINGTON, Sputnik - During negotiations with the United States, Iran agreed to give up all its enriched uranium stockpiles, which is one of Washington's key demands for a deal, Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi said. "The current stockpiles that... still exist, I think that there is agreement now that this will be down blended to the lowest level possible, to a neutral level, a natural level. Which means... converted into fuel and that fuel will be irreversible," he told CBS. The Omani foreign minister conducted an exchange of messages between the Iranian and American delegations during the third round of consultations between Iran and the United States on the Iranian nuclear issue, which ended in Geneva on Thursday evening.
03:06 GMT 28.02.2026
In this photo released by the Oman's Foreign Ministry, Steve Witkoff, White House special envoy, center, shakes hands with Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, accompanied by Jared Kushner, left, during a meeting prior to Iran and U.S. negotiations in Muscat, Oman, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (Oman Foreign Ministry via AP, File)
WASHINGTON, Sputnik - During negotiations with the United States, Iran agreed to give up all its enriched uranium stockpiles, which is one of Washington's key demands for a deal, Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi said.
"The current stockpiles that... still exist, I think that there is agreement now that this will be down blended to the lowest level possible, to a neutral level, a natural level. Which means... converted into fuel and that fuel will be irreversible," he told CBS.
The Omani foreign minister conducted an exchange of messages between the Iranian and American delegations during the third round of consultations between Iran and the United States on the Iranian nuclear issue, which ended in Geneva on Thursday evening.
