Russia Ready to Cooperate With Latin America on Use of Mir Cards - Foreign Ministry

MONTEVIDEO, Sputnik - Russia is ready to cooperate with Latin American countries on the use of the Russian Mir payment system, Alexander Shchetinin, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Latin America, told Sputnik. "The Mir payment system is being accepted in a number of countries. This is positive. We are ready to continue cooperation with other countries that would be willing to hold relevant consultations and negotiations. I believe that if and when such progress is made, we will tell about this in a timely manner," Shchetinin said.
MONTEVIDEO, Sputnik - Russia is ready to cooperate with Latin American countries on the use of the Russian Mir payment system, Alexander Shchetinin, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Latin America, told Sputnik.
"The Mir payment system is being accepted in a number of countries. This is positive. We are ready to continue cooperation with other countries that would be willing to hold relevant consultations and negotiations. I believe that if and when such progress is made, we will tell about this in a timely manner," Shchetinin said.