International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260228/russia-ready-to-cooperate-with-latin-america-on-use-of-mir-cards---foreign-ministry-1123707134.html
Russia Ready to Cooperate With Latin America on Use of Mir Cards - Foreign Ministry
Russia Ready to Cooperate With Latin America on Use of Mir Cards - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
MONTEVIDEO, Sputnik - Russia is ready to cooperate with Latin American countries on the use of the Russian Mir payment system, Alexander Shchetinin, director... 28.02.2026, Sputnik International
2026-02-28T03:03+0000
2026-02-28T03:03+0000
americas
russia
mir
alexander shchetinin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103179/01/1031790152_0:378:2635:1860_1920x0_80_0_0_207caf22535b983c5790499ad83e41c8.jpg
MONTEVIDEO, Sputnik - Russia is ready to cooperate with Latin American countries on the use of the Russian Mir payment system, Alexander Shchetinin, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Latin America, told Sputnik. "The Mir payment system is being accepted in a number of countries. This is positive. We are ready to continue cooperation with other countries that would be willing to hold relevant consultations and negotiations. I believe that if and when such progress is made, we will tell about this in a timely manner," Shchetinin said.
americas
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103179/01/1031790152_0:72:2635:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7170eb677faff63e2c6ab02e6c7e579e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, mir, alexander shchetinin
russia, mir, alexander shchetinin

Russia Ready to Cooperate With Latin America on Use of Mir Cards - Foreign Ministry

03:03 GMT 28.02.2026
© Sputnik / Yevgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankEmbassy of Republic of Honduras opened in Moscow
Embassy of Republic of Honduras opened in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.02.2026
© Sputnik / Yevgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MONTEVIDEO, Sputnik - Russia is ready to cooperate with Latin American countries on the use of the Russian Mir payment system, Alexander Shchetinin, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Latin America, told Sputnik.
"The Mir payment system is being accepted in a number of countries. This is positive. We are ready to continue cooperation with other countries that would be willing to hold relevant consultations and negotiations. I believe that if and when such progress is made, we will tell about this in a timely manner," Shchetinin said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала