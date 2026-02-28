https://sputnikglobe.com/20260228/trump-announces-big-decision-on-iran-1123707332.html

Trump Announces 'Big Decision' on Iran

Trump Announces 'Big Decision' on Iran

WASHINGTON, Sputnik - US President Donald Trump announced a "big decision" on Iran.

WASHINGTON, Sputnik - US President Donald Trump announced a "big decision" on Iran. "We have a big decision to make, not easy," Trump said of the situation in connection with the talks on the Iranian nuclear program. Trump earlier said Washington is not happy with the way Tehran negotiated.

us, donald trump, washington, tehran