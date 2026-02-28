International
Trump Announces 'Big Decision' on Iran
Trump Announces 'Big Decision' on Iran
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON, Sputnik - US President Donald Trump announced a "big decision" on Iran.
WASHINGTON, Sputnik - US President Donald Trump announced a "big decision" on Iran. "We have a big decision to make, not easy," Trump said of the situation in connection with the talks on the Iranian nuclear program. Trump earlier said Washington is not happy with the way Tehran negotiated.
03:11 GMT 28.02.2026
WASHINGTON, Sputnik - US President Donald Trump announced a "big decision" on Iran.
"We have a big decision to make, not easy," Trump said of the situation in connection with the talks on the Iranian nuclear program.
Trump earlier said Washington is not happy with the way Tehran negotiated.
