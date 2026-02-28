International
Which US Military Bases Could Iran Target?
Which US Military Bases Could Iran Target?
The United States’ extensive military presence in the Middle East offers Iran a wide selection of targets for retaliation. 28.02.2026, Sputnik International
Saudi Arabia – Prince Sultan Air Base. Over 2,000 US military personnel are stationed to provide air defense in the country and maintain US warplanes.UAE – Al Dhafra Air Base.Bahrain – Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Isa Air Base. Qatar - Al Udeid Air Base.Kuwait - Camp Arifjan, Camp Buehring, Camp Spearhead, Camp Patriot.Iraq – the US continues to occupy and operate a number of bases, such as the Al Asad Airbase and Al Harir Airbase despite efforts by the Iraqi government to evict the US Armed Forces from Iraqi soil.Israel – Site 512, a radar base supposedly used by the US to track ballistic missile threats. Jordan – Tower 22, Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Joint Training Center Jordan.Oman - Thumrait Air Base, helps US facilitate logistical and refueling operations.Saudi Arabia – Prince Sultan Air Base. Over 2,000 US military personnel are stationed to provide air defense in the country and maintain US warplanes.Syria - Al-Tanf Airbase.
Which US Military Bases Could Iran Target?

13:13 GMT 28.02.2026
The United States’ extensive military presence in the Middle East offers Iran a wide selection of targets for retaliation.
Saudi Arabia – Prince Sultan Air Base. Over 2,000 US military personnel are stationed to provide air defense in the country and maintain US warplanes.
UAE – Al Dhafra Air Base.
Bahrain – Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Isa Air Base.
Qatar - Al Udeid Air Base.
Kuwait - Camp Arifjan, Camp Buehring, Camp Spearhead, Camp Patriot.
Iraq – the US continues to occupy and operate a number of bases, such as the Al Asad Airbase and Al Harir Airbase despite efforts by the Iraqi government to evict the US Armed Forces from Iraqi soil.
Israel – Site 512, a radar base supposedly used by the US to track ballistic missile threats.
Jordan – Tower 22, Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Joint Training Center Jordan.
Oman - Thumrait Air Base, helps US facilitate logistical and refueling operations.
Saudi Arabia – Prince Sultan Air Base. Over 2,000 US military personnel are stationed to provide air defense in the country and maintain US warplanes.
Syria - Al-Tanf Airbase.
