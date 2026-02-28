https://sputnikglobe.com/20260228/which-us-military-bases-could-iran-target-1123715977.html
Which US Military Bases Could Iran Target?
Which US Military Bases Could Iran Target?
Sputnik International
The United States’ extensive military presence in the Middle East offers Iran a wide selection of targets for retaliation. 28.02.2026, Sputnik International
2026-02-28T13:13+0000
2026-02-28T13:13+0000
2026-02-28T13:13+0000
multimedia
infographic
middle east
us military bases
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/1c/1123715463_0:766:2048:1918_1920x0_80_0_0_f9ccc9d32602c00b0d96bb6864d8bf7a.png
Saudi Arabia – Prince Sultan Air Base. Over 2,000 US military personnel are stationed to provide air defense in the country and maintain US warplanes.UAE – Al Dhafra Air Base.Bahrain – Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Isa Air Base. Qatar - Al Udeid Air Base.Kuwait - Camp Arifjan, Camp Buehring, Camp Spearhead, Camp Patriot.Iraq – the US continues to occupy and operate a number of bases, such as the Al Asad Airbase and Al Harir Airbase despite efforts by the Iraqi government to evict the US Armed Forces from Iraqi soil.Israel – Site 512, a radar base supposedly used by the US to track ballistic missile threats. Jordan – Tower 22, Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Joint Training Center Jordan.Oman - Thumrait Air Base, helps US facilitate logistical and refueling operations.Saudi Arabia – Prince Sultan Air Base. Over 2,000 US military personnel are stationed to provide air defense in the country and maintain US warplanes.Syria - Al-Tanf Airbase.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/1c/1123715463_0:574:2048:2110_1920x0_80_0_0_0002cb33200c5b0f1b7ba45c5323a55f.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
infographic, middle east, us military bases
infographic, middle east, us military bases
Which US Military Bases Could Iran Target?
The United States’ extensive military presence in the Middle East offers Iran a wide selection of targets for retaliation.
Saudi Arabia – Prince Sultan Air Base. Over 2,000 US military personnel are stationed to provide air defense in the country and maintain US warplanes.
UAE – Al Dhafra Air Base.
Bahrain – Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Isa Air Base.
Qatar - Al Udeid Air Base.
Kuwait - Camp Arifjan, Camp Buehring, Camp Spearhead, Camp Patriot.
Iraq – the US continues to occupy and operate a number of bases, such as the Al Asad Airbase and Al Harir Airbase despite efforts by the Iraqi government to evict the US Armed Forces from Iraqi soil.
Israel – Site 512, a radar base supposedly used by the US to track ballistic missile threats.
Jordan – Tower 22, Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Joint Training Center Jordan.
Oman - Thumrait Air Base, helps US facilitate logistical and refueling operations.
Saudi Arabia – Prince Sultan Air Base. Over 2,000 US military personnel are stationed to provide air defense in the country and maintain US warplanes.