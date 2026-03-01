https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/former-iranian-president-ahmadinejad-alive----spokesman-to-sputnik-1123729668.html

Former Iranian President Ahmadinejad Alive — Spokesman to Sputnik

Former Iranian President Ahmadinejad Alive — Spokesman to Sputnik

Sputnik International

The press secretary for former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has dismissed reports claiming he was killed in Israeli and US air raids over the weekend, telling Sputnik that he is safe and in good health.

2026-03-01T17:03+0000

2026-03-01T17:03+0000

2026-03-01T17:44+0000

world

iran

mahmoud ahmadinejad

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/17974/23/179742384_0:370:1425:1171_1920x0_80_0_0_aae0c8a8cfbbe31a7e7ff664043eea43.jpg

"News that the respected Ahmadinejad has been killed are false. He is healthy and safe," spokesman Ali Reza Mataji said.The denial followed Israeli and US attacks on Iran that have killed several senior political and military leaders. Ahmadinejad's home was reportedly hit on Saturday. Ahmadinejad, who served as Iranian president from 2005 to 2013, has maintained a public profile since leaving office.

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mahmoud ahmadinejad, iran news, ahmadinejad alive, iranian president death rumors denied, sputnik iran, former president of iran, ahmadinejad spokesman, israel iran conflict, middle east news, fact check iran, ahmadinejad safe, breaking iran