Former Iranian President Ahmadinejad Alive — Spokesman to Sputnik
17:03 GMT 01.03.2026 (Updated: 17:44 GMT 01.03.2026)
The press secretary for former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has dismissed reports claiming he was killed in Israeli and US air raids over the weekend, telling Sputnik that he is safe and in good health.
"News that the respected Ahmadinejad has been killed are false. He is healthy and safe," spokesman Ali Reza Mataji said.
The denial followed Israeli and US attacks on Iran that have killed several senior political and military leaders. Ahmadinejad's home was reportedly hit on Saturday.
Ahmadinejad, who served as Iranian president from 2005 to 2013, has maintained a public profile since leaving office.