https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/irgc-says-launched-strikes-on-3-us-uk-tankers-in-persian-gulf-strait-of-hormuz-1123729773.html
IRGC Says Launched Strikes on 3 US, UK Tankers in Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz
IRGC Says Launched Strikes on 3 US, UK Tankers in Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz
Sputnik International
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday that it had launched missile strikes against three US ans UK tankers in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.
2026-03-01T17:05+0000
2026-03-01T17:05+0000
2026-03-01T17:05+0000
world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117174186_0:188:2000:1313_1920x0_80_0_0_0773624d4d46f73826208dc5346af25d.jpg
"In continuation of attacks on enemy naval targets, three violating tankers of the United States and the Unied Kingdom were subjected to missile strikes in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, and they are now on fire," the IRGC said in a statement, as quoted by the Fars news agency.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117174186_0:0:2000:1500_1920x0_80_0_0_15080326a46c65484cb9d703a478b184.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
irgc, islamic revolutionary guard corps, iran missile strikes, persian gulf tensions, strait of hormuz crisis, us uk tankers, gulf maritime security, middle east escalation, iran us conflict, iran uk relations, hormuz shipping disruption, fars news agency
irgc, islamic revolutionary guard corps, iran missile strikes, persian gulf tensions, strait of hormuz crisis, us uk tankers, gulf maritime security, middle east escalation, iran us conflict, iran uk relations, hormuz shipping disruption, fars news agency
IRGC Says Launched Strikes on 3 US, UK Tankers in Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday that it had launched missile strikes against three US ans UK tankers in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.
"In continuation of attacks on enemy naval targets, three violating tankers of the United States and the Unied Kingdom were subjected to missile strikes in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, and they are now on fire," the IRGC said in a statement, as quoted by the Fars news agency.