IRGC Says Launched Strikes on 3 US, UK Tankers in Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday that it had launched missile strikes against three US ans UK tankers in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

2026-03-01T17:05+0000

2026-03-01T17:05+0000

2026-03-01T17:05+0000

"In continuation of attacks on enemy naval targets, three violating tankers of the United States and the Unied Kingdom were subjected to missile strikes in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, and they are now on fire," the IRGC said in a statement, as quoted by the Fars news agency.

2026

