IRGC Says Launched Strikes on 3 US, UK Tankers in Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz
IRGC Says Launched Strikes on 3 US, UK Tankers in Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday that it had launched missile strikes against three US ans UK tankers in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.
"In continuation of attacks on enemy naval targets, three violating tankers of the United States and the Unied Kingdom were subjected to missile strikes in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, and they are now on fire," the IRGC said in a statement, as quoted by the Fars news agency.
17:05 GMT 01.03.2026
© AP PhotoIn this photo released by state-run IRIB News Agency, an oil tanker is on fire in the sea of Oman, Thursday, June 13, 2019
In this photo released by state-run IRIB News Agency, an oil tanker is on fire in the sea of Oman, Thursday, June 13, 2019
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday that it had launched missile strikes against three US ans UK tankers in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.
"In continuation of attacks on enemy naval targets, three violating tankers of the United States and the Unied Kingdom were subjected to missile strikes in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, and they are now on fire," the IRGC said in a statement, as quoted by the Fars news agency.
