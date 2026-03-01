LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Crisis After Strikes on Iran – Day 2

As a result of the attack, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed. Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces’ General Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Mohammad Pakpour, and Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics Aziz Nasirzadeh also fell victim to the attack.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the launch of True Promise 4, describing it as the most brutal offensive operation in the country’s history, targeting Israel and US military bases in the region.
Security officials and parliamentary leaders stated that attacks on US bases would continue and that the country was fully prepared for confrontation.
