LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Crisis After Strikes on Iran – Day 2

Military Action in Middle East Must Be Ceased Immediately – Chinese Foreign Minister

Military action in the Middle East must be ceased immediately to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday.

"Military action must be ceased immediately, the war must be prevented from spreading, and the situation must not deteriorate to the point of no return," Wang was quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry as saying.

China is concerned about the conflict spreading throughout the Persian Gulf, he added.

The strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran amid US-Iran talks were unacceptable, as was the assassination of the leader of a sovereign state, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

"US and Israeli strikes against Iran during US-Iranian negotiations are unacceptable, and the blatant assassination of the head of a sovereign state, as well as incitement to a change of government, are likewise unacceptable," Wang said.