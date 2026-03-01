International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/live-updates-middle-east-crisis-after-strikes-on-iran--day-2-1123723829.html
LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Crisis After Strikes on Iran – Day 2
LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Crisis After Strikes on Iran – Day 2
Sputnik International
The United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iranian targets, including sites in Tehran, on Saturday, causing significant damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded with missile attacks on Israeli territory and US military facilities across the Middle East.
2026-03-01T09:36+0000
2026-03-01T09:36+0000
world
ayatollah ali khamenei
middle east
mohammad bagher ghalibaf
israel
iran
tehran
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
supreme national security council
parliament
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/01/1123723669_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cf3530bb0d1835d6febe85781cfc06c0.jpg
israel
iran
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/01/1123723669_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bb72477d0401c00ac76283379905ed59.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
united states and israel launched coordinated strikes, iranian targets, sites in tehran, us military facilities across the middle east
united states and israel launched coordinated strikes, iranian targets, sites in tehran, us military facilities across the middle east
A plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 1, 2026. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Crisis After Strikes on Iran – Day 2

09:36 GMT 01.03.2026
Subscribe
The US and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iranian targets, including sites in Tehran, on Saturday, causing significant damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded with missile attacks on Israeli territory and US military facilities across the Middle East.
As a result of the attack, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed. Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces’ General Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Mohammad Pakpour, and Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics Aziz Nasirzadeh also fell victim to the attack.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the launch of True Promise 4, describing it as the most brutal offensive operation in the country’s history, targeting Israel and US military bases in the region.
Security officials and parliamentary leaders stated that attacks on US bases would continue and that the country was fully prepared for confrontation.
Follow Sputnik's live updates to find out more!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
12:47 GMT 01.03.2026
Drone Debris Injures Woman, Child in Abu Dhabi Skyscraper - Authorities
A woman and child suffered injuries when drone wreckage crashed onto the Etihad Towers skyscraper complex in Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Sunday.
"Relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi are dealing with an incident involving the fall of debris from a drone after it was intercepted by air defence systems onto the facade of one of the buildings at Etihad Towers. The incident resulted in minor injuries to a woman and her child, as well as minor material damage," the statement read.
Iran responded with missile strikes on Israeli territory and on US military facilities in the Middle East.
12:47 GMT 01.03.2026
New Explosions Heard in Dubai
New explosions were heard in Dubai, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.
A new series of explosions occurred after the break.
12:47 GMT 01.03.2026
Iran Launches 7th, 8th Waves of Retaliatory Strikes Against United States, Israel - IRGC
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday confirmed a new waves of strikes against the United States and Israel.
"A little earlier, the large-scale seventh and eighth waves of Operation True Promise 4 against the enemy began," the IRGC said in a statement, quoted by the ISNA news agency.
The Iranian military did not specify which specific targets they were hitting.
12:46 GMT 01.03.2026
Aliyev Expresses Condolences to Pezeshkian Over Khamenei’s Assassination – Office
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian over the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Aliyev's office said on Sunday.
On Saturday, Khamenei was killed in his office by a US-Israeli missile attack.
"We are deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. We express our deepest condolences to you, the family of the deceased, and the friendly Iranian people on this difficult loss and wish them patience and fortitude," Aliyev said in a letter to Pezeshkian.
Khamenei played an important role in the life of the Iranian state and society for many years and occupied a special place in the political and religious life of his country, Aliyev added.
"His death is a huge loss for Iran," the letter read.
12:46 GMT 01.03.2026
Abu Dhabi Residents Shelter on Lower Floors Amid Explosions
Explosions have rocked the area near Abu Dhabi Airport, with residents sheltering on lower floors of homes, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.
Residents near the airport wait the explosions out on lower floors and in underground parking.
On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military infrastructure in the Middle East.
12:46 GMT 01.03.2026
Sounds of Explosions Presumably From Air Defense Systems Work Heard in Damascus - Reports
Residents of Damascus heard the sounds of several strong explosions, presumably, air defense is working over the Syrian capital, the Syrian TV channel Ekhbariya reported o Sunday.
12:45 GMT 01.03.2026
People Dead, Injured in Clashes Near US Embassy in Islamabad - Eyewitnesses
There are people dead and injured among the demonstrators outside the US Embassy in Islamabad during the clashes, eyewitnesses told RIA Novosti on Sunday.
"There are people dead and several injured as a result of clashes with demonstrators near the US Embassy in Islamabad," the eyewitnesses said.
11:54 GMT 01.03.2026
Air Raid Sirens Sound in Tel Aviv After Iranian Missile Launch
Air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv following a missile launch from Iran, sending people running for cover, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.
Explosions from the air defense system can be heard in the sky above the city. People try to take refuge in public bomb shelters.
11:54 GMT 01.03.2026
Head of Iran’s Police Intelligence Organization Killed in US, Israeli Strikes – Reports
Head of the intelligence organization of Iran's law enforcement forces, Gholam Reza Rezaeian, was killed in US and Israeli strikes, Iran’s Nour News agency reported on Sunday.
Earlier, Iran confirmed deaths of several senior military leaders in the US-Israeli strikes, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who served as commander-in-chief of the Iranian armed forces.
Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi, Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Mohammad Pakpour, and Secretary of the Supreme National Defense Council Ali Shamkhani were also killed in the strikes.
11:39 GMT 01.03.2026
Russia Ready to Enhance Cooperation With China After US, Israeli Strikes on Iran - Lavrov
Russia is ready to strengthen cooperation with China after the US strikes on Iran, calling for an end to hostilities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.
"Russia shares China's stance and is ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Beijing, sending a clear signal through platforms such as the UN and the SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization], calling for an immediate end to hostilities and a resumption of diplomatic dialogue," Lavrov was quoted as saying by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
11:35 GMT 01.03.2026
Aftermath of Today's Strikes on Tehran
11:34 GMT 01.03.2026
At Least 12 Iranian Soldiers Killed in US, Israeli Strikes in Central Iran - Reports
At least 12 soldiers from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed in US and Israeli airstrikes in Kashan in central Iran, the ISNA news agency reported on Sunday.
According to the Iranian Red Crescent, as of the evening of February 28, at least 201 people were killed and another 747 were injured following the US-Israeli attacks.
11:30 GMT 01.03.2026
Shooting Taking Place in Islamabad Near US Embassy
Gunfire has erupted near the US Embassy in Islamabad, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.
In the "Green Zone," where the diplomatic quarter, including the US Embassy, is located, protesters are attempting to break through to the US diplomatic mission building.
11:30 GMT 01.03.2026
Military Action in Middle East Must Be Ceased Immediately – Chinese Foreign Minister
Military action in the Middle East must be ceased immediately to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday.
"Military action must be ceased immediately, the war must be prevented from spreading, and the situation must not deteriorate to the point of no return," Wang was quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry as saying.
China is concerned about the conflict spreading throughout the Persian Gulf, he added.
The strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran amid US-Iran talks were unacceptable, as was the assassination of the leader of a sovereign state, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.
"US and Israeli strikes against Iran during US-Iranian negotiations are unacceptable, and the blatant assassination of the head of a sovereign state, as well as incitement to a change of government, are likewise unacceptable," Wang said.
11:29 GMT 01.03.2026
Israeli Air Force Attack Two Iranian Fighter Jets at Takeoff - IDF
The Israeli air force have attacked two Iranian fighter jets that were preparing to take off, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday.
"A short while ago, the Israel Air Force struck two Iranian terror regime F5 and F4 fighter jets at the airport of Tabriz in western Iran, as the jets were prepared for takeoff," the IDF said on Telegram.
11:29 GMT 01.03.2026
Tanker Hit in Strait of Hormuz Sinking – Reports
A tanker struck in the Strait of Hormuz is sinking, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, the Omani Maritime Security Center said that the Palau-flagged tanker was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman, with four crew members injured.
IRIB published footage showing the vessel engulfed in flames and thick black smoke billowing from the conning tower. The caption states that the tanker is sinking.
On Saturday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Ibrahim Jabari said that IRGC was deployed to block the Strait of Hormuz.
11:29 GMT 01.03.2026
Pyongyang Says Situation in Iran to Negatively Impact Countries Not Directly Linked to It
The situation in Iran will have a negative impact on regions that are not directly related to it, the North Korean Foreign Ministry said o Sunday.
"The current situation around Iran may have a political, economic and geopolitical negative impact that cannot be ignored on regions that are not directly related to it," the ministry said, as quoted y the the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
11:19 GMT 01.03.2026
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.03.2026
World
Ali Khamenei: Architect of Modern Iran and Guardian of Islamic Identity
11:19 GMT
11:16 GMT 01.03.2026
US Air Defenses Intercept Drone Over Military Base Near Erbil Airport in Iraq - Reports
US air defenses intercepted a drone over a US military base near Erbil Airport in Iraq, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing security sources.
11:13 GMT 01.03.2026
Chinese Foreign Ministry on Khamenei’s Assassination: China Expresses Strong Condemnation
China expresses its resolute protest and strong condemnation over the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which violated the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and the fundamental norms of international relations, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
“China expresses its resolute protest and strong condemnation of this,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that Khamenei's assassination also seriously violated Iran's sovereignty and security.
On Saturday, Khamenei was killed in his office by a US-Israeli missile attack.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала