https://sputnikglobe.com/20260302/strait-of-hormuz-mapping-global-energy-artery-1123735239.html
Strait of Hormuz: Mapping Global Energy Artery
Strait of Hormuz: Mapping Global Energy Artery
Sputnik International
After US–Israel strikes on Iran, traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, Gulf’s main oil artery—has sharply slowed, oil and gas flow to global markets
2026-03-02T10:10+0000
2026-03-02T10:10+0000
multimedia
infographic
israel
middle east
strait of hormuz
persian gulf
liquefied natural gas (lng)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/02/1123734326_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_24e083de6001c9f8a1433386ea1c861a.png
Around 20% of global oil and more than 35% of LNG normally pass through the narrow strait, and even short disruptions can send shockwaves through global energy markets.Check out Sputnik’s infographic to see which Persian Gulf countries’ oil and gas flow to global markets through Hormuz.
israel
strait of hormuz
persian gulf
strait of hormuz, us–israel strikes on iran, gulf's main oil artery
strait of hormuz, us–israel strikes on iran, gulf’s main oil artery

Strait of Hormuz: Mapping Global Energy Artery

10:10 GMT 02.03.2026
After US–Israel strikes on Iran, traffic through the Strait of Hormuz—the Gulf’s main oil artery—has sharply slowed.
Around 20% of global oil and more than 35% of LNG normally pass through the narrow strait, and even short disruptions can send shockwaves through global energy markets.
Check out Sputnik’s infographic to see which Persian Gulf countries’ oil and gas flow to global markets through Hormuz.
Strait of Hormuz - Sputnik International
Strait of Hormuz - Sputnik International
