Strait of Hormuz: Mapping Global Energy Artery
Strait of Hormuz: Mapping Global Energy Artery
After US–Israel strikes on Iran, traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, Gulf’s main oil artery—has sharply slowed, oil and gas flow to global markets
Around 20% of global oil and more than 35% of LNG normally pass through the narrow strait, and even short disruptions can send shockwaves through global energy markets.Check out Sputnik’s infographic to see which Persian Gulf countries’ oil and gas flow to global markets through Hormuz.
Strait of Hormuz: Mapping Global Energy Artery
After US–Israel strikes on Iran, traffic through the Strait of Hormuz—the Gulf’s main oil artery—has sharply slowed.
Around 20% of global oil and more than 35% of LNG normally pass through the narrow strait, and even short disruptions can send shockwaves through global energy markets.
Check out Sputnik’s infographic to see which Persian Gulf countries’ oil and gas flow to global markets through Hormuz.