International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260302/trumps-gift-to-iran-iranian-media-shows-165-graves-for-minab-school-bombing-victims-1123741355.html
'Trump’s Gift to Iran': Iranian Media Shows 165 Graves for Minab School Bombing Victims
'Trump’s Gift to Iran': Iranian Media Shows 165 Graves for Minab School Bombing Victims
Sputnik International
Iranian media have published a shocking aerial photo showing the diggi9ng of 165 graves for the young victims of the Minab school attack.
2026-03-02T17:44+0000
2026-03-02T17:44+0000
world
donald trump
iran
middle east
masoud pezeshkian
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/02/1123741189_5:0:1276:715_1920x0_80_0_0_b52708f2f5c5a02697dfdece6fb5e12e.jpg
The victims, girls aged between seven and 12, were killed in a devastating attack by US and Israeli forces.The school in Hormozgan province was hit on Saturday morning in the first wave of US-Israeli missiles.Iran has condemned the attack as a brutal act of terror, accusing the US and Israel of committing war crimes by targeting innocent children.The attack has drawn widespread condemnation within Iran, with many calling it a violation of international law and a stab at the very heart of Iranian society.Iranian leaders have vowed to avenge the victims and ramp up missile attacks ion Israel and US bases in the region.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/02/1123741189_164:0:1117:715_1920x0_80_0_0_5dad04dbbb092998ee18815621d73c16.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
'trump’s gift to iran': iranian media shows 165 graves for minab school bombing victims, iranian media, aerial photo, minab school attack, us-israeli forces, hormozgan province, trump’s gift, children killed, war crimes, international law violation, missile attacks, iranian society, iranian leaders, avenge victims, missile retaliation, israel, us bases, us-israeli missile strike, tehran reaction, iran condemnation, public outrage
'trump’s gift to iran': iranian media shows 165 graves for minab school bombing victims, iranian media, aerial photo, minab school attack, us-israeli forces, hormozgan province, trump’s gift, children killed, war crimes, international law violation, missile attacks, iranian society, iranian leaders, avenge victims, missile retaliation, israel, us bases, us-israeli missile strike, tehran reaction, iran condemnation, public outrage

'Trump’s Gift to Iran': Iranian Media Shows 165 Graves for Minab School Bombing Victims

17:44 GMT 02.03.2026
© Photo : TasnimTrump's gift to the people of Iran: Iranian media share an aerial photo of 165 graves for girls killed in the Minab school attack
Trump's gift to the people of Iran: Iranian media share an aerial photo of 165 graves for girls killed in the Minab school attack - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.03.2026
© Photo : Tasnim
Subscribe
Iranian media have published a shocking aerial photo showing the diggi9ng of 165 graves for the young victims of the Minab school attack.
The victims, girls aged between seven and 12, were killed in a devastating attack by US and Israeli forces.
The photo is captioned: “Trump’s gift to the people of Iran.”
The school in Hormozgan province was hit on Saturday morning in the first wave of US-Israeli missiles.
Iran has condemned the attack as a brutal act of terror, accusing the US and Israel of committing war crimes by targeting innocent children.
The attack has drawn widespread condemnation within Iran, with many calling it a violation of international law and a stab at the very heart of Iranian society.
Iranian leaders have vowed to avenge the victims and ramp up missile attacks ion Israel and US bases in the region.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала