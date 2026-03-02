https://sputnikglobe.com/20260302/trumps-gift-to-iran-iranian-media-shows-165-graves-for-minab-school-bombing-victims-1123741355.html
'Trump's Gift to Iran': Iranian Media Shows 165 Graves for Minab School Bombing Victims
'Trump’s Gift to Iran': Iranian Media Shows 165 Graves for Minab School Bombing Victims
Iranian media have published a shocking aerial photo showing the digging of 165 graves for the young victims of the Minab school attack.
The victims, girls aged between seven and 12, were killed in a devastating attack by US and Israeli forces.The school in Hormozgan province was hit on Saturday morning in the first wave of US-Israeli missiles.Iran has condemned the attack as a brutal act of terror, accusing the US and Israel of committing war crimes by targeting innocent children.The attack has drawn widespread condemnation within Iran, with many calling it a violation of international law and a stab at the very heart of Iranian society.Iranian leaders have vowed to avenge the victims and ramp up missile attacks ion Israel and US bases in the region.
'Trump’s Gift to Iran': Iranian Media Shows 165 Graves for Minab School Bombing Victims
Iranian media have published a shocking aerial photo showing the diggi9ng of 165 graves for the young victims of the Minab school attack.
The victims, girls aged between seven and 12, were killed in a devastating attack by US and Israeli forces.
The photo is captioned: “Trump’s gift to the people of Iran.”
The school in Hormozgan province was hit on Saturday morning in the first wave of US-Israeli missiles.
Iran has condemned the attack as a brutal act of terror, accusing the US and Israel of committing war crimes by targeting innocent children.
The attack has drawn widespread condemnation within Iran, with many calling it a violation of international law and a stab at the very heart of Iranian society.
Iranian leaders have vowed to avenge the victims and ramp up missile attacks ion Israel and US bases in the region.