Strait of Hormuz Closure: Severing Global Energy's Most Crucial Artery

Strait of Hormuz Closure: Severing Global Energy's Most Crucial Artery

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has nearly halted after the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran on February 28, causing damage and civilian casualties.

Around 300 tankers are now stuck, halting global oil and LNG supply flows. Countries like Japan, South Korea, and India rely heavily on this route, with Japan depending on the conduit for 72% of its oil imports.Dive into Sputnik's infographic to find out whose energy security hinges on the Strait of Hormuz oil and gas supplies!

strait of hormuz

israel

