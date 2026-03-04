https://sputnikglobe.com/20260304/strait-of-hormuz-closure-severing-global-energys-most-crucial-artery-1123762428.html
Strait of Hormuz Closure: Severing Global Energy's Most Crucial Artery
Strait of Hormuz Closure: Severing Global Energy's Most Crucial Artery
Sputnik International
Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has nearly halted after the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran on February 28, causing damage and civilian casualties.
2026-03-04T14:52+0000
2026-03-04T14:52+0000
2026-03-04T14:52+0000
multimedia
infographic
strait of hormuz
middle east
israel
liquefied natural gas (lng)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/04/1123761923_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_9ea7047d14f8425be821c1478ad1921d.png
Around 300 tankers are now stuck, halting global oil and LNG supply flows. Countries like Japan, South Korea, and India rely heavily on this route, with Japan depending on the conduit for 72% of its oil imports.Dive into Sputnik's infographic to find out whose energy security hinges on the Strait of Hormuz oil and gas supplies!
1
strait of hormuz
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/04/1123761923_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_56b6b83b1843222138c3402c8ab29689.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
shipping through the strait of hormuz, oil & lng flow at stake, causing damage and civilian casualties
shipping through the strait of hormuz, oil & lng flow at stake, causing damage and civilian casualties
Strait of Hormuz Closure: Severing Global Energy's Most Crucial Artery
In the wake of the US and Israeli strikes against Iran on February 28, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been severely disrupted.
Around 300 tankers are now stuck, halting global oil and LNG supply flows. Countries like Japan, South Korea, and India rely heavily on this route, with Japan depending on the conduit for 72% of its oil imports.
Dive into Sputnik's infographic to find out whose energy security hinges on the Strait of Hormuz oil and gas supplies!