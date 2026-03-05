https://sputnikglobe.com/20260305/hadid-110-irans-kamikaze-drone-with-superior-capabilities-1123772364.html
Hadid-110: Iran’s Kamikaze Drone With Superior Capabilities
Iran's fastest unmanned combat aerial vehicle, the jet-powered Hadid-110, is a stealth platform designed to neutralize enemy's air defense, radars, command nodes, and key military infrastructure.
Designed for deep strikes into hostile territory, it minimizes detection opportunities and reduces the reaction time for maximum battlefield impact. The specifics below highlight its exceptional performance: Speed: around 510 km/h Warhead: 30-kg high-explosive fragmentation warhead Navigation: GPS/GLONASS, inertial navigation system
Designed for deep strikes into hostile territory, it minimizes detection opportunities and reduces the reaction time for maximum battlefield impact.
The specifics below highlight its exceptional performance:
Warhead: 30-kg high-explosive fragmentation warhead
Navigation: GPS/GLONASS, inertial navigation system