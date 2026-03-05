International
Hadid-110: Iran's Kamikaze Drone With Superior Capabilities
Hadid-110: Iran’s Kamikaze Drone With Superior Capabilities
Sputnik International
Iran's fastest unmanned combat aerial vehicle, the jet-powered Hadid-110, is a stealth platform designed to neutralize enemy's air defense, radars, command nodes, and key military infrastructure.
Designed for deep strikes into hostile territory, it minimizes detection opportunities and reduces the reaction time for maximum battlefield impact. The specifics below highlight its exceptional performance: Speed: around 510 km/h Warhead: 30-kg high-explosive fragmentation warhead Navigation: GPS/GLONASS, inertial navigation system
Hadid-110: Iran’s Kamikaze Drone With Superior Capabilities

15:21 GMT 05.03.2026
Iran's fastest unmanned combat aerial vehicle, the jet-powered Hadid-110, is a stealth platform designed to neutralize enemy's air defense, radars, command nodes, and key military infrastructure.
Designed for deep strikes into hostile territory, it minimizes detection opportunities and reduces the reaction time for maximum battlefield impact.
The specifics below highlight its exceptional performance:
Speed: around 510 km/h
Warhead: 30-kg high-explosive fragmentation warhead
Navigation: GPS/GLONASS, inertial navigation system
