Strait of Hormuz: The Passage That Powers Global Trade
The Strait of Hormuz is the globe's most crucial maritime trade route, providing the sole passage from the Persian Gulf to the world's oceans.
With the war raging around Iran, the authorities in Tehran announced its closure, bringing maritime traffic to a standstill and forcing dozens of tankers to suspend or reroute their transit.The following details spotlight the Strait of Hormuz's essential role in global trade and supply chains:
Narrowest point:
~33 km across — a choke point where global trade constricts
LNG trade:
>30% of the world's supply
Oil & petroleum:
~20% of global consumption
Daily vessel traffic (pre-war):
200-300 ships