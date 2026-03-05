https://sputnikglobe.com/20260305/strait-of-hormuz-the-passage-that-powers-global-trade--1123769360.html

Strait of Hormuz: The Passage That Powers Global Trade

Strait of Hormuz: The Passage That Powers Global Trade

Sputnik International

The Strait of Hormuz is the globe's most crucial maritime trade route, providing the sole passage from the Persian Gulf to the world's oceans.

2026-03-05T11:39+0000

2026-03-05T11:39+0000

2026-03-05T12:47+0000

multimedia

middle east

strait of hormuz

iran

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/05/1123769560_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_87ccef61fa0e4555ba7af2810ef87ca1.png

With the war raging around Iran, the authorities in Tehran announced its closure, bringing maritime traffic to a standstill and forcing dozens of tankers to suspend or reroute their transit.The following details spotlight the Strait of Hormuz's essential role in global trade and supply chains:

1

strait of hormuz

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

strait of hormuz, global trade, war against iran