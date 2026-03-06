https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/iranian-strikes-dispel-the-illusion-of-us-security-umbrella-1123779777.html

Iranian Strikes Dispel the Illusion of US Security Umbrella

Sputnik International

analysis

middle east

us military

iran

security

The current war between arch-foes Iran and Israel and its all-weather friend, the US, has laid bare the hollow security assurances that the Gulf nations have been assured of for decades, retired Colonel Rajeev Agarwal, a West Asia expert and a Senior Research Consultant at the New Delhi-based think tank, the Chintan Research Foundation, told Sputnik.The story of American security guarantees goes back to the period of 1979-80, soon after the Iranian revolution, when most countries in the region felt threatened by the Islamic regime in Iran.At his 1980 State of the Union Address, in reaction to the 1979 Iranian revolution, then-US President Jimmy Carter had assured the region, stating, "An attempt by any outside force to gain control of the Persian Gulf region will be regarded as an assault on the vital interests of the United States of America, and such an assault will be repelled by any means necessary, including military force".The failure of the US to protect its military bases and the host Gulf countries is, therefore, a major embarrassment for the US, the Indian Army veteran underscored.Strikes into the Gulf countries are proof that the security guarantees offered by the US are ineffective and that the Gulf countries cannot rely on American security assurances for their safety in the future, he added.In fact, the strikes into Doha, Qatar, lay bare the iron-clad security guarantees that the US had assured Qatar after Israel had fired missiles into Doha in September 2025, targeting the Hamas leadership, the defence commentator stressed.It had, in fact, announced it well before the start of the conflict that, in case of a war started by Israel and the US, all American bases and assets in the region would be considered legitimate military targets and that would bear the brunt of Iran's punitive response. Iran had also informed the neighbouring Gulf countries that such strikes would not be aimed at targeting their sovereignty and that would be restricted to US, Israeli and Western targets, he pointed out.There is no doubt that this is the biggest eye-opener for the region on the illusion of a security umbrella by the US. There were previous instances too, though isolated in nature, where the Gulf nations felt betrayed but were convinced that the American security guarantees were still vital for their collective security, the strategic affairs pundit reckoned.

iran

middle east, us military, iran, security