LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 8

Iran's IRGC Launches Missile Strikes on 3 'Separatist' Targets in Iraq

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched missile strikes on three targets belonging to anti-Iranian "separatists" in Iraq on Saturday, the elite Iranian force said.

"Positions of separatist groups in Iraq were hit by IRGC missiles in three locations at 4:30 a.m. [01:00 GMT]," the force was quoted by the Mizan news agency as saying in a statement.

Separately, an Israeli Orbiter 4 drone was shot down over the central Iranian province of Isfahan.