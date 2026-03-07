LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 8
The United States and Israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on February 28 targeting multiple sites in Iran, including locations in Tehran. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
The operation against Iran took place despite ongoing Oman-mediated talks between the US and Iran in Geneva aimed at addressing the Iranian nuclear issue.Iranian authorities reported that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes.
Following the attacks, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the launch of True Promise 4, describing it as the most extensive and forceful offensive operation in the country’s history, targeting Israel and US military bases in the region.
11:02 GMT 07.03.2026
Iran's IRGC Launches Missile Strikes on 3 'Separatist' Targets in Iraq
The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched missile strikes on three targets belonging to anti-Iranian "separatists" in Iraq on Saturday, the elite Iranian force said.
"Positions of separatist groups in Iraq were hit by IRGC missiles in three locations at 4:30 a.m. [01:00 GMT]," the force was quoted by the Mizan news agency as saying in a statement.
Separately, an Israeli Orbiter 4 drone was shot down over the central Iranian province of Isfahan.
10:22 GMT 07.03.2026
Iran Strikes US-run Al-Dhafra Air Base in UAE - IRGC
Iran carried out strikes on the US-run Al-Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday morning, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.
"Drone units of the IRGC naval forces conducted a massive attack on the Al-Dhafra Air Base early this morning," the statement read.
The IRGC added that the drones hit designated targets, including a satellite communication center, early warning radars, fire control radars and an air operations control center.
09:26 GMT 07.03.2026
All Staff of Azerbaijani Diplomatic Mission in Tabriz Evacuated From Iran - Border Service
Azerbaijan has evacuated all staff posted to the diplomatic mission in the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz, with several Azerbaijani diplomats remaining in Tehran, Azerbaijan's State Border Service told Sputnik.
"The evacuation of employees of the diplomatic mission of Azerbaijan in Tabriz has been completed. Several Azerbaijani diplomats remain in Tehran," the border service said.
On Friday evening, 11 Azerbaijani diplomats were evacuated from Iran.
09:00 GMT 07.03.2026
Dubai International Airport Resumes Operations After Suspension - Statement
Dubai International Airport (DXB) said on Saturday that it had resumed operations on a limited basis.
"We have partially resumed operations from today, 7 March, with some flights operating out of DXB and DWC [Al Maktoum International Airport]," the DXB said in a statement on X.
In addition, the Flydubai airline resumed flights to and from Dubai.
Qatar's Defense Ministry Announces Interception of Missile Attack
Qatar's air defense forces have intercepted missiles, preventing an attack on the emirate's territory, the Qatari Ministry of Defense stated on Saturday.
"The Ministry of Defense of the State of Qatar announces that armed forces intercepted missile attack which targeted State of Qatar," the statement read.
08:46 GMT 07.03.2026
Unidentified Debris Falls on Territory of Two Dubai Airport Terminals - Eyewitness
Unidentified debris fell on the territory of two terminals of Dubai Airport following air defense activity, an eyewitness told Sputnik on Saturday.
"Debris from an intercepted [missile or drone] fell on the territory of Terminals 1 and 2. Airport operations were suspended," the eyewitness said.
08:46 GMT 07.03.2026
Israel Launches Another Wave of Strikes on Tehran, Isfahan - IDF
Israel has launched another wave of airstrikes on infrastructure targets in Tehran and Isfahan, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday.
"The IDF has begun a broad wave of strikes toward infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime in Tehran and Isfahan," the IDF said in a statement on Telegram.
08:17 GMT 07.03.2026
Dubai International Airport Suspends Operations Indefinitely - Authorities
Dubai International Airport (DXB) has suspended operations indefinitely amid air defense operations, the Dubai Media Office said on Saturday.
"For the safety of passengers, airport staff, and airline crew, operations at Dubai International (DXB) have been temporarily suspended. All procedures are being managed in line with established safety protocols," the statement read.
Earlier in the day, Emirates airline said that it was suspending all flights to and from Dubai due to air defense operations.
Aircraft scheduled to land in Dubai on Saturday were stuck in the airspace above Oman.
07:58 GMT 07.03.2026
Israeli Strikes Kill 16 People in Eastern Lebanon - Lebanese Health Ministry
Sixteen people were killed and 35 wounded in Israeli bombing raids in the Nabi Chit area of eastern Lebanon, the Lebanese Ministry of Health said on Saturday.
"A series of strikes by enemy Israel on the town of Nabi Chit in the Baalbek area has led, according to preliminary and incomplete data, to the death of 16 people and the injury of 35 others," the ministry said in a statement.
07:43 GMT 07.03.2026
IRGC Strikes Tanker in Strait of Hormuz - Statement
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) struck a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz using a drone, according to the IRGC statement.
This morning, the tanker Prima, after ignoring repeated warnings from the IRGC Navy about the ban on movement and the insecurity of the Strait of Hormuz, was attacked by a kamikaze drone, the IRGC said in a statement, quoted by the Mizan news agency.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that it struck an underground facility in Iran where ballistic missiles were allegedly stored.
"As part of the strikes, the IDF struck several military sites belonging to the Iranian regime, including… An underground infrastructure used for storing ballistic missiles, where hundreds of regime operatives were operating," the IDF said in a statement on Telegram.
Hundreds of Iranian military personnel were at the facility at the time of the strike, the IDF added. The facility is said to contain military bunkers and command centers, according to the statement.
07:43 GMT 07.03.2026
At Least 8 People Killed in US-Israeli Strikes on Isfahan Province in Iran - Reports
At least eight people have been killed in US and Israeli strikes on the province of Isfahan in central Iran, the Iranian state-run broadcaster IRIB reported on Saturday.
Among the eight victims, there is one woman, the report said.
07:42 GMT 07.03.2026
Israel Defense Forces Attacks Main Military University of IRGC - Statement
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that it struck the main military university of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) - Imam Hossein University.
The Israeli army reported the completion of a wave of strikes on Iranian infrastructure involving about 80 Israeli Air Force aircraft.
"As part of the strikes, the IDF struck several military sites belonging to the Iranian regime, including: The main Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps military university, the Imam Hossein University, which was used for the training of IRGC officers," the IDF said on Telegram.
07:42 GMT 07.03.2026
UAE Air Defense Systems Intercepting Missiles, Drones From Iran - Ministry of Defense
The UAE's air defense systems are currently intercepting missiles and drones from Iran, the UAE Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.
"UAE air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran," the ministry said in a statement on X.
The sounds heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting missiles and drones, the ministry added.
تتعامل حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع تهديدات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة قادمة من إيران وتؤكد وزارة الدفاع أن الأصوات المسموعة في مناطق متفرقة من الدولة هي نتيجة اعتراض كل من منظومات الدفاع الجوي للصواريخ البالستية، والمقاتلات للطائرات المسيرة والجوالة.