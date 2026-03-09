https://sputnikglobe.com/20260309/black-rain-strikes-on-iranian-fuel-depots-aim-to-stir-unrest-in-tehran--expert-1123797710.html

Black Rain: Strikes on Iranian Fuel Depots Aim to Stir Unrest in Tehran – Expert

US and Israeli bombing of Iranian fuel depots leave Tehran struggling to breathe, with long-term risks for food supply and public health, historian Maksim Alontsev from the National Research University Higher School of Economics (HSE) tells Sputnik.

Trapped by Its Own GeographyHazardous effects:"In the long term, this will deal a severe blow to Iran’s agriculture and livestock sectors," Alontsev says. "Cleaning up areas will demand enormous resources and time. In effect, these events plant a ticking time bomb under the country’s food security and the health of future generations."Israeli Attempts to Sow Chaos in Iran"Strikes on fuel infrastructure are part of Israel’s efforts to destabilize the government of the Islamic Republic," Alontsev says. "Tehran is one of the most important targets for the warring sides."The fuel depot bombing hits Iranians in two sensitive points at once:Israel's apparent goal is to spark popular unrest, push people onto the streets and pave the way for a coup d’etat, the pundit agrees.Hezbollah Missiles Hit Israeli SATCOM Site Deep Inside the CountryHezbollah launched long-range missiles that struck several locations in Israel, including a hit on satellite communications dishes at the SES Satellite Station in the Valley of Elah south of Tel Aviv.Israeli forces said some were intercepted and others landed in open areas, but online videos suggest otherwise.

