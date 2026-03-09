https://sputnikglobe.com/20260309/black-rain-strikes-on-iranian-fuel-depots-aim-to-stir-unrest-in-tehran--expert-1123797710.html
Black Rain: Strikes on Iranian Fuel Depots Aim to Stir Unrest in Tehran – Expert
US and Israeli bombing of Iranian fuel depots leave Tehran struggling to breathe, with long-term risks for food supply and public health, historian Maksim Alontsev from the National Research University Higher School of Economics (HSE) tells Sputnik.
Trapped by Its Own GeographyHazardous effects:"In the long term, this will deal a severe blow to Iran's agriculture and livestock sectors," Alontsev says. "Cleaning up areas will demand enormous resources and time. In effect, these events plant a ticking time bomb under the country's food security and the health of future generations."Israeli Attempts to Sow Chaos in Iran"Strikes on fuel infrastructure are part of Israel's efforts to destabilize the government of the Islamic Republic," Alontsev says. "Tehran is one of the most important targets for the warring sides."The fuel depot bombing hits Iranians in two sensitive points at once:Israel's apparent goal is to spark popular unrest, push people onto the streets and pave the way for a coup d'etat, the pundit agrees.Hezbollah Missiles Hit Israeli SATCOM Site Deep Inside the CountryHezbollah launched long-range missiles that struck several locations in Israel, including a hit on satellite communications dishes at the SES Satellite Station in the Valley of Elah south of Tel Aviv.Israeli forces said some were intercepted and others landed in open areas, but online videos suggest otherwise.
Trapped by Its Own Geography
"Surrounded on multiple sides by mountain ranges, its natural air circulation is blocked, preventing winds from effectively clearing the atmosphere," Alontsev says. "The strikes on fuel depots have turned this chronic problem into a full-scale disaster."
Massive plumes from the fires come down as toxic acid rain
Toxic smoke traps in the already stagnant air of Tehran, poisoning neighborhoods
Residents face a sharp rise in respiratory illnesses and a general decline in health
Toxic chemicals from the smoke inevitably enter the soil
Groundwater contamination threatens much larger surrounding regions
"In the long term, this will deal a severe blow to Iran’s agriculture and livestock sectors," Alontsev says. "Cleaning up areas will demand enormous resources and time. In effect, these events plant a ticking time bomb under the country’s food security and the health of future generations."
Israeli Attempts to Sow Chaos in Iran
"Strikes on fuel infrastructure are part of Israel’s efforts to destabilize the government of the Islamic Republic," Alontsev says. "Tehran is one of the most important targets for the warring sides."
The fuel depot bombing hits Iranians in two sensitive points at once:
access to affordable gasoline for Tehran residents
the city’s fragile environment
Israel's apparent goal is to spark popular unrest, push people onto the streets and pave the way for a coup d’etat, the pundit agrees.
Hezbollah Missiles Hit Israeli SATCOM Site Deep Inside the Country
Hezbollah launched long-range missiles that struck several locations in Israel, including a hit on satellite communications dishes at the SES Satellite Station in the Valley of Elah south of Tel Aviv.
Israeli forces said some were intercepted and others landed in open areas, but online videos suggest otherwise.