Europe May Face the Heaviest Burden in the Energy Crisis - Expert

A transport blockade won’t instantly cripple European energy security – but it will expose its lack of true energy independence, energy market expert Vladimir Demidov tells Sputnik.

"Europe is capable of weathering the current crisis thanks to its accumulated reserves, but the price of survival will run into billions of euros in additional costs—inevitably borne by industry and households," Demidov warns.Qatari gasMassive LNG re-routing to Asia could trigger chaos"The main burden of the crisis will fall on Europe, where the lack of long-term contracts leaves the system highly vulnerable to any geopolitical shifts," warns Demidov, adding that Brent oil is already nearing $120 per barrel."Industrial giants like the chemical company BASF and major steel plants will face a stark and terrifying choice: either operate at a loss or shut down production entirely," Demidov notes.

