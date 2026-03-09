https://sputnikglobe.com/20260309/oil-prices-surge-to-highest-levels-in-four-years-1123794685.html

Oil Prices Surge to Highest Levels in Four Years

The price of a barrel of Brent crude exceeded $118 for the first time since June 17, 2022, according to trading data.

According to trading data, the price of May Brent crude futures exceeded $118 on Monday. As of 02:24 GMT, the price retreated to $116.58, still up 25.77% from the previous close.According to the Financial Times, citing traders, the oil sector is facing one of the most severe crises in its history. Several countries in the region are either cutting production or shutting down oil fields entirely.The situation is largely driven by the escalating conflict in the Middle East. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — which accounts for roughly 20% of global oil and LNG shipments from Persian Gulf countries — has nearly come to a halt. Insurers have begun raising premiums and reviewing their coverage obligations.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. Tel Aviv said the goal was to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Washington warned it could destroy Iran’s navy and defense industry and called on the country’s citizens to overthrow the government.In response, Iran has been carrying out strikes on Israeli territory as well as on US military facilities across the Middle East, including in the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait and other countries.

