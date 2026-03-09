https://sputnikglobe.com/20260309/putin-congratulates-mojtaba-khamenei-on-his-election-as-supreme-leader-of-iran-1123795355.html

Putin Congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on His Election as Supreme Leader of Iran

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated on Monday Mojtaba Khamenei on his election as Supreme Leader of Iran.

"To His Excellency Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei ... please accept my sincere congratulations on your election as Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Putin said in a statement, as quoted by the Kremlin. Iran opposes armed aggression, and such activities will require great courage and dedication, the president said, wishing the new supreme leader success in solving difficult tasks and fortitude. "I am sure that you will honorably continue your father's work and unite the Iranian people in the face of severe trials," the statement read. Putin also confirmed Russia's continued support for Tehran and solidarity with Iranian friends, adding that Russia has been and will continue to be a reliable partner of Iran.

