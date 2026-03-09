International
Putin, Trump Hold 1-Hour Phone Talk to Discuss Current Global Issues - Kremlin Aide
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump have held an hour-long telephone conversation at the initiative of the United States to discuss current developments in the international arena, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.
"This evening, the leaders of Russia and the US spoke on the phone. Donald Trump called Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin to discuss several critical issues related to the current developments in the international arena," Ushakov told reporters. The conversation continued for about an hour and was businesslike and constructive in nature, the Kremlin aide said. It was focused on the conflict in Iran and the peace talks on Ukraine, Ushakov also said, adding that Putin and Trump exchanged views on the Iranian issue.
putin-trump call, putin-trump phone, putin-trump negotiations
21:02 GMT 09.03.2026 (Updated: 05:00 GMT 10.03.2026)
President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the beginning of a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump have held an hour-long telephone conversation at the initiative of the United States to discuss current developments in the international arena, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.
"This evening, the leaders of Russia and the US spoke on the phone. Donald Trump called Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin to discuss several critical issues related to the current developments in the international arena," Ushakov told reporters.
The conversation continued for about an hour and was businesslike and constructive in nature, the Kremlin aide said. It was focused on the conflict in Iran and the peace talks on Ukraine, Ushakov also said, adding that Putin and Trump exchanged views on the Iranian issue.
"The US president noted that, as was previously agreed, such communications should take place on a regular basis. Both leaders expressed their readiness for this," the Kremlin aide said.
