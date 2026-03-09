https://sputnikglobe.com/20260309/putin-trump-hold-1-hour-phone-talk-to-discuss-current-global-issues---kremlin-aide-1123798733.html

Putin, Trump Hold 1-Hour Phone Talk to Discuss Current Global Issues - Kremlin Aide

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump have held an hour-long telephone conversation at the initiative of the United States to discuss current developments in the international arena, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.

"This evening, the leaders of Russia and the US spoke on the phone. Donald Trump called Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin to discuss several critical issues related to the current developments in the international arena," Ushakov told reporters. The conversation continued for about an hour and was businesslike and constructive in nature, the Kremlin aide said. It was focused on the conflict in Iran and the peace talks on Ukraine, Ushakov also said, adding that Putin and Trump exchanged views on the Iranian issue.

