Strikes on US Data Hubs Expose Pentagon’s Strategic Blind Spot in Mideast

Iran’s drone attacks on data centers operated by Amazon Web Services (AWS) has laid bare the Pentagon’s lack of strategic foresight, military expert Alexander Stepanov from the Institute of Law and National Security, RANEPA, tells Sputnik.

"It is striking that such critical facilities as data centers were not adequately protected," the pundit says. "This highlights the shortcomings of US air defense systems, which failed to provide the necessary level of protection and intercept Iran’s precision drones and hypersonic missiles."AWS facilities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain were struck—underscoring the increasingly volatile operating environment across the Middle East, the Financial Times warned last week.A clear sign of a unified information network underpinning the US presence was that drone strikes simultaneously targeted:→ Diplomatic compounds→ CIA stations→ Regional data centersAdverse effects:This represents "a serious reputational hit"—both for the US’ corporate presence abroad and for broader strategic partnerships, according to Stepanov.It’s not enough to simply rethink security doctrines, Stepanov notes; there must also be a sober assessment of the risks for host countries, given that these facilities always have dual-use purposes.

