Strikes on US Data Hubs Expose Pentagon’s Strategic Blind Spot in Mideast
Iran’s drone attacks on data centers operated by Amazon Web Services (AWS) has laid bare the Pentagon’s lack of strategic foresight, military expert Alexander Stepanov from the Institute of Law and National Security, RANEPA, tells Sputnik.
"It is striking that such critical facilities as data centers were not adequately protected," the pundit says. "This highlights the shortcomings of US air defense systems, which failed to provide the necessary level of protection and intercept Iran’s precision drones and hypersonic missiles."
AWS facilities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain were struck—underscoring the increasingly volatile operating environment across the Middle East, the Financial Times warned last week.
"This infrastructure supports not only US economic interests in the region, but also security functions, including the digital ecosystem of military facilities and the capabilities of intelligence services stationed in countries neighboring Iran," Stepanov notes.
A clear sign of a unified information network underpinning the US presence was that drone strikes simultaneously targeted:
This disrupts communications, information connectivity, and command-and-control systems
Undermines the functionality of combat information management systems—in particular, NATO's Link-16
Link-16 forms the unified information network enabling data exchange for multi-domain operations
Complicating matters further, US forces are now partially “blind” after key radar installations—including an element of the US global missile warning system in Qatar—were destroyed in the region
This represents "a serious reputational hit"—both for the US’ corporate presence abroad and for broader strategic partnerships, according to Stepanov.
"I don’t rule out that some companies and tech billionaires may begin questioning the wisdom of continuing such cooperation, including providing information support for Pentagon military operations," the pundit says. "It's a wake-up call for many."
It’s not enough to simply rethink security doctrines, Stepanov notes; there must also be a sober assessment of the risks for host countries, given that these facilities always have dual-use purposes.