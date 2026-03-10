https://sputnikglobe.com/20260310/hungarys-parliament-passes-bill-to-freeze-ukraines-seized-gold-cash-1123803774.html

Hungary's Parliament Passes Bill to Freeze Ukraine's Seized Gold, Cash

The Hungarian parliament has passed a bill to freeze gold and cash confiscated from Ukraine's Oschadbank for 60 days while their origin and purpose are investigated, as shown by the voting results.

On Friday, the Hungarian National Tax and Customs Administration said that it had detained seven Ukrainian citizens on suspicion of money laundering, including a former Ukrainian special services general responsible for transporting $40 million, 35 million euros ($40.5 million), and nine kilograms of gold from Austria to Ukraine. Hungary demanded an explanation from Ukraine. At the meeting on Tuesday, 124 out of 200 lawmakers supported the bill, 28 voted against, and nine abstained. Confiscated money may be left in Hungary for up to 60 days while an investigation is underway to establish the origin, destination, purpose of use, and intended use of the confiscated funds, the bill read.

