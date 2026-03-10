International
Russia
Missile Strike Hits Bryansk, Leaving Dead and Injured – Governor
Missile Strike Hits Bryansk, Leaving Dead and Injured – Governor
A missile strike has been carried out on Russia's Bryansk, there are people dead and injured, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Tuesday.
"The city of Bryansk was hit by a missile attack… Unfortunately, there are dead and injured," Bogomaz said on Telegram. Priority measures are being taken to localize and eliminate the consequences of this inhuman terrorist attack, the governor said. "A rocket attack was launched on the city of Bryansk. Ukrainian Nazis deliberately targeted civilians," Bogomaz said.UN Oppose Strikes Against CiviliansThe United Nations condemns strikes on civilians and civilian infrastructure in any place of the world, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday after Ukraine's deadly attack on Bryansk."I haven't seen that particular report, but we've been very clear that we are against strikes against civilians, civilian infrastructure wherever they occur," Dujarric told reporters when asked to comment on Kiev's attack.
Missile Strike Hits Bryansk, Leaving Dead and Injured – Governor

BRYANSK, Russia (Sputnik) - Six people have been killed in the Ukrainian missile strike on Russia's Bryansk, another 37 were injured, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Tuesday.
"The city of Bryansk was hit by a missile attack… Unfortunately, there are dead and injured," Bogomaz said on Telegram.
Priority measures are being taken to localize and eliminate the consequences of this inhuman terrorist attack, the governor said.
"A rocket attack was launched on the city of Bryansk. Ukrainian Nazis deliberately targeted civilians," Bogomaz said.

UN Oppose Strikes Against Civilians

The United Nations condemns strikes on civilians and civilian infrastructure in any place of the world, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday after Ukraine's deadly attack on Bryansk.
"I haven't seen that particular report, but we've been very clear that we are against strikes against civilians, civilian infrastructure wherever they occur," Dujarric told reporters when asked to comment on Kiev’s attack.
