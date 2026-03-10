https://sputnikglobe.com/20260310/putin-conveys-to-trump-proposals-for-resolving-crisis-around-iran---kremlin-1123801440.html
Putin Conveys to Trump Proposals for Resolving Crisis Around Iran - Kremlin
Putin Conveys to Trump Proposals for Resolving Crisis Around Iran - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed to US President Donald Trump proposals for resolving the crisis around Iran, and Moscow will see how the coordination process goes, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
2026-03-10T10:14+0000
2026-03-10T10:14+0000
2026-03-10T10:18+0000
world
donald trump
dmitry peskov
vladimir putin
russia
us
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122628373_0:91:2316:1394_1920x0_80_0_0_1e2a99658d6ea31591576c5bf9c83963.jpg
On Monday, Putin and Trump held a telephone conversation and discussed the international agenda among other things. Putin and Trump's conversation about the situation around Iran does not yet indicate that the Russian President became a mediator in the settlement, Peskov added.Many of the proposals that have been put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin that could help reduce tensions in the Middle East still on the table, Peskov added.Answering a question from reporters about whether Trump's decision on oil sanctions was discussed during a telephone conversation between the presidents, Peskov told journalists the two leaders did not discuss the topic."No, somehow this topic did not appear in any detail," he said.
russia
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122628373_170:0:2147:1483_1920x0_80_0_0_ffe6c4c72ebd0f06abc0bd78d998a299.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin, donald trump, russia us relations, iran crisis, middle east tensions, kremlin statement, dmitry peskov, russia diplomacy, iran conflict diplomacy, russia peace proposals, us russia talks, putin trump phone call, middle east de-escalation, us sanctions on russian oil, russia foreign policy
vladimir putin, donald trump, russia us relations, iran crisis, middle east tensions, kremlin statement, dmitry peskov, russia diplomacy, iran conflict diplomacy, russia peace proposals, us russia talks, putin trump phone call, middle east de-escalation, us sanctions on russian oil, russia foreign policy
Putin Conveys to Trump Proposals for Resolving Crisis Around Iran - Kremlin
10:14 GMT 10.03.2026 (Updated: 10:18 GMT 10.03.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed to US President Donald Trump proposals for resolving the crisis around Iran, and Moscow will see how the coordination process goes, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
On Monday, Putin and Trump held a telephone conversation
and discussed the international agenda among other things.
"At the moment, there is no such opportunity to specify, and there are no such intentions, actually. These proposals were brought by the president [Putin] to his interlocutor [Trump]. Let us see how the approval process goes further," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about what proposals Russia has made to resolve the situation around Iran.
Putin and Trump's conversation about the situation around Iran does not yet indicate that the Russian President became a mediator in the settlement, Peskov added.
"Russia is ready to provide assistance to the best of its ability, and it will be glad to do so. But you know that there needs to be multiple understanding, multiple coordination, so let us be patient a little bit," Peskov told reporters.
Many of the proposals that have been put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin that could help reduce tensions in the Middle East still on the table, Peskov added.
Answering a question from reporters about whether Trump's decision on oil sanctions was discussed during a telephone conversation between the presidents, Peskov told journalists the two leaders did not discuss the topic.
"No, somehow this topic did not appear in any detail," he said.