Putin Conveys to Trump Proposals for Resolving Crisis Around Iran - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed to US President Donald Trump proposals for resolving the crisis around Iran, and Moscow will see how the coordination process goes, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

2026-03-10T10:14+0000

2026-03-10T10:14+0000

2026-03-10T10:18+0000

world

donald trump

dmitry peskov

vladimir putin

russia

us

iran

On Monday, Putin and Trump held a telephone conversation and discussed the international agenda among other things. Putin and Trump's conversation about the situation around Iran does not yet indicate that the Russian President became a mediator in the settlement, Peskov added.Many of the proposals that have been put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin that could help reduce tensions in the Middle East still on the table, Peskov added.Answering a question from reporters about whether Trump's decision on oil sanctions was discussed during a telephone conversation between the presidents, Peskov told journalists the two leaders did not discuss the topic."No, somehow this topic did not appear in any detail," he said.

russia

iran

