Armenian Refusal of Russian Aid Suspicious – Russian Foreign Ministry

Armenian Refusal of Russian Aid Suspicious – Russian Foreign Ministry

Armenia refuses Russian humanitarian aid for refugees from the Nagorny Karabach region

2026-03-12T15:35+0000

2026-03-12T15:35+0000

2026-03-12T17:23+0000

The Armenian government's reasons for refusing Russian aid "raise suspicions" she stated.Zakharova stressed that despite Yerevan's refusal, Armenians displaced from the exclave in the 2023 war with Azerbaijan continue to ask for additional supplies of aid.Russia has already provided more than 140 tons of supplies.Yerevan failed to give a valid reason for the decision, only claiming it was unable to accept aid ahead of elections, the spokeswoman added.

