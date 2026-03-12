https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/armenian-refusal-of-russian-aid-suspicious--russian-foreign-ministry-1123815569.html
Armenian Refusal of Russian Aid Suspicious – Russian Foreign Ministry
Armenian Refusal of Russian Aid Suspicious – Russian Foreign Ministry
Armenia refuses Russian humanitarian aid for refugees from the Nagorny Karabach region
The Armenian government's reasons for refusing Russian aid "raise suspicions" she stated.Zakharova stressed that despite Yerevan's refusal, Armenians displaced from the exclave in the 2023 war with Azerbaijan continue to ask for additional supplies of aid.Russia has already provided more than 140 tons of supplies.Yerevan failed to give a valid reason for the decision, only claiming it was unable to accept aid ahead of elections, the spokeswoman added.
15:35 GMT 12.03.2026 (Updated: 17:23 GMT 12.03.2026)
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has criticized Armenia's rejection of humanitarian aid for refugees from the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
The Armenian government's reasons for refusing Russian aid "raise suspicions" she stated.
Zakharova stressed that despite Yerevan's refusal, Armenians displaced from the exclave in the 2023 war with Azerbaijan continue to ask for additional supplies of aid.
Russia has already provided more than 140 tons of supplies.
Yerevan failed to give a valid reason for the decision, only claiming it was unable to accept aid ahead of elections, the spokeswoman added.
"Armenian authorities are attempting to erase any mentions of Russia ahead of the elections by refusing humanitarian aid that is being offered without any underlying political message," Zakharova charged. "They are only causing harm to their own citizens."