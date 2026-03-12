https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/iraqi-oil-ports-suspend-operations-following-attack-on-tankers---authorities-1123810792.html
Iraqi Oil Ports Suspend Operations Following Attack on Tankers - Authorities
Operations at Iraqi oil ports have been suspended following an attack on two oil tankers near the port of Basrah in southern Iraq, Farhan Al-Fartusi, director general of the General Company for Ports of Iraq, said on Thursday.
"Commercial ports are operating, but oil ports have stopped operating," Al-Fartusi said. He noted that rescue teams are conducting a search operation in the area of the explosion of unknown origin that damaged two oil tankers. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the military operation. The Islamic Republic declared 40 days of mourning.Russian President Vladimir Putin described Khamenei's assassination as a cynical violation of international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US-Israeli operation and called for an immediate de-escalation and an end to hostilities.
"Commercial ports are operating, but oil ports have stopped operating," Al-Fartusi said.
He noted that rescue teams are conducting a search operation in the area of the explosion of unknown origin that damaged two oil tankers.
"Thirty-one people have been rescued, and the search for the missing continues," Al-Fartusi added.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
4 October 2024, 18:16 GMT
The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the military operation. The Islamic Republic declared 40 days of mourning.
Russian President Vladimir Putin described Khamenei's assassination as a cynical violation of international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US-Israeli operation and called for an immediate de-escalation and an end to hostilities.